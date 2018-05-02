Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Hues on the Horizon opens Friday at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The exhibition runs through June 10, with a free, public reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17. Hues on the Horizon features abstracted landscapes, grids of color and abstract sculptures by Keith Bryant, Kathleen Burke and Felicia van Bork. Making Good Choices Art Contest, sponsored by the York County Solicitor’s Office, is on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Compass Prep Photo Exhibit is on display in the Edmund D. Lewandowski Classroom Gallery. Details: 803-328-2787, arts@yorkcountyarts.org or yorkcountyarts.org.
▪ Chester County 4-H hosts Big Green Fishing Tournament, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Chester State Park for ages 16 and younger. Weigh-in and lunch at noon; awards at 1 p.m. Prizes for biggest, smallest and most unusual fish. Registration is free.
▪ Underexposed Film Festival yc showcases independent filmmaking May 9-12 at Dina’s Place in the DiGiorgio Campus Center at Winthrop University, Rock Hill. Established in 2012, the festival focuses on storytelling. Filmmakers often share their experiences during question-and-answer sessions after screenings. Tickets start at $8 per block in advance, and $10 at the door. Get tickets and see the lineup at underexposedfilmfestivalyc.org and yorkcountyarts.org. Tickets to the wrap party at Friendly Billiards, Camden Avenue, are $25.
▪ Arts Council of York County is hosting a bus trip May 11 to Artisphere in Greenville. The bus will leave from the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, at 9 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m.. Artisphere is a cultural celebration of fine art, music and food for three days. Tickets: $70, members; $75, nonmembers and must purchased by 5 p.m. May 7 at yorkcountyarts.org, by phone at 803-328-2787 or at the Center for the Arts.
▪ “Sheep Shearing Family Day,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12 featuring hand-shearing the heritage breed Gulf Coast sheep and demonstrations on turning raw wool into finished textiles at Historical Brattonsville in McConnells. Period The event will have spring lambs and other farm animals to pet. Storyteller Tim Lowry will entertain. Chappell’s Snack Shack food truck will sell food. Admission: adult, $8; senior $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members ages 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org or 803-684-2327.
▪ First responders and veterans hot dog supper, 3-7 p.m. May 19 at Faith Covenant Ministries, 327 Stonewall St., Rock Hill. Details: 843-732-4847.
Fundraisers
▪ Hometown Heroes benefit, sponsored by Extended Biker Family Sisters, 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Frank Roach American Legion Post, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. The event features vendors, live music, food trucks and children’s activities. Open to the community. Proceeds benefit the officers shot Jan. 16 in York County in the line of duty. Bikers Backing Blue ride is 11:30 a.m. Sunday beginning at the legion post and returning at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Open to all bikers. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation.
▪ Arts Council of Chester County tea party, 3-5 p.m. Sunday at An Inn On York Street, 164 York St. Bring a fancy hat and gloves. For ages 18 and older. Tickets: $25 per person. Bring a friend to save $1 on each ticket. Tickets must be purchased by May 3 via PayPal, 803-581-2030 with credit card or at the Arts Council. Limited seating. Details: artschester@truvista.net.
▪ Emily’s House annual barbecue, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11-12 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill. Plates, $9, include sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and drink. Pre-order at 803-328-2134 or get tickets at Tony’s Garage, Mount Gallant Road or Ford Service Center off Dave Lyle Boulevard. Deliveries available to businesses with orders of five plates or more.
▪ Wesley United Methodist Church May Extravaganza, 6 p.m. May 12 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 E. Liberty St., York. Donation: $10.
Meetings
▪ Local TPA America Post K, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. Details: 803-328-1654.
▪ “Ferns, Ferns and More Ferns” is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday, at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. May 8 at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. League members are Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County meeting, 11:30 a.m. May 9 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. Club will present checks to year-end charities, Family Promise and The Adult Enrichment Center. Menu: Lemon chicken, mixed veggies, pasta, salad and cookies for $17. Reservations required: 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. May 3.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass hosts Trinity Bluegrass Gospel, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York, off S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service begins at 6:30. Free admission. Trinity features guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin and dobro.
Recreation
▪ Registration for free swim lessons offered by Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department begins May 7. The lessons, taught by trained swim instructors at the four city pools, are offered for ages 4 through adult and begin June 4. Register in person at the PRT office (room 390) at City Hall, Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park Center, Northside Center, Manchester Meadows and Cherry Park. Sessions fill quickly; space is limited. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt. Call 329-5620 with questions. City pools open June 2.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts Bikefest 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12 with cycling activities at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track. Admission and parking are free. Activities include high speed bicycle races, Mayor’s Bike Parade, a vintage bicycle/motorcycle show, mountain bike tours and skills course, a bike expo, swap meet, bike demos and a BMX Freestyle stunt show. The Double Down Criterium will be on the Criterium Course. SC State Championship BMX Qualifier Race is at the BMX track. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bikefest or 803-329-5632.
Reunions
▪ CNS Reunion, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Catawba Park, off Old Concord Road, for all those who worked at Catawba Nuclear Station during the ’80s and ’90s (even if you are still working there). Bring a chair, a dish to share and favorite beverage. Details: 803-517-1859.
▪ The semi-annual Celanese retirees luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All retirees invited. There will be an update on the Celanese Legacy Project.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for lunch and fellowship at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
