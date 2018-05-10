Don't miss out on Rock Hill's film festival showing now

SHARE COPY LINK The Underexposed Film Festival yc in Rock Hill, South Carolina, sets itself apart by seeking “undiscovered talent” in storytelling drawing entries from around the world. The four-day event runs through May 12, 2018, at Winthrop University. Arts Council of York COunty

