Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ St. Philip Neri’s 23rd annual Italian Festival Thursday-Saturday at the church in Fort Mill with homemade Italian food, more than 75 vendors and artisans, a children’s area, entertainment on two stages and the Cannoli 5K Run and one mile family walk. Full schedule at SPNItalianFestival.org.
▪ First responders and veterans hot dog supper, 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Faith Covenant Ministries, 327 Stonewall St., Rock Hill. Details: 843-732-4847.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism presents 2018 Glencairn BloomFest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the Meadow at Glencairn Garden. BloomFest features garden-themed vendors, music, garden tours, plant sales, hot dog lunch, baked treats and kids’ activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest.
▪ Native American Studies Center will host two Native American Art and Craft festivals, as part of the annual Red Rose Festival May 19 and Ag + Art Tour June 9-10 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. Both festivals feature artwork, demonstrations and performances by Native American artisans from North and South Carolina. Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19 and June 9, and 1-4 p.m. June 10. Tribal groups include Catawba, Cherokee, Pee Dee and Ojibwa. June 9, visitors can tour a native-inspired garden by the Leaf & Petal Club, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and view pottery demonstrations, 11 a.m., 2 and 3 p.m. June 10, garden tours at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.; pottery demonstrations, 2 and 3 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-313-7172 or sc.edu/lancaster/nativeamericanstudiescenter.
▪ Fort Lawn Fire Protection District Board and Fort Lawn Fire Department dedication service and open house for the El Bethel Substation, 3-5 p.m. May 20 at 3442 Catawba River Road. Park at El Bethel United Methodist Church adjacent to the substation.
▪ Friendship College board of trustees Founders Day, May 26 at the college formerly on Allen Street in Rock Hill. The college closed in 1983 but a community resource center honoring former president Dr. James H. Gouldlock is planned. The events include a wreath laying at 10:30 a.m. at the monument honoring founder the Rev. M.P. Hall. At 11 a.m., there will be a program of music, message and fellowship at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, East Black Street. The keynote speaker, Dr. Alicia Hall, a physician from Nashville, is a descendant of Hall. Also on the program are Legacy, a mother/daughter duo, also relatives of Hall. Open to the public.
Fundraisers
▪ Masters Car Club Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Wade’s Diner, 2555 Saluda Road. Free registration, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Donations accepted.
▪ An Evening in the Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Meadows Pavilion, 337 E. Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event features Caribbean infused dining, desserts, entertainment and a silent auction. Donation: $35, to benefit Manna House Pantry, a food and clothing ministry of Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 339 W. Black St., Rock Hill, which feeds an average of 140 families weekly. Families can select from fresh produce, canned goods, cereal, breads and meats. Donations will be used to help Manna House Pantry locate to a larger space.
▪ Benefit gospel sing for GlendaVinson, 6 p.m. June 2 at Emmanuel Nazarene Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill featuring Hossana, Molded Clay Quartet, Sounds of Victory and Charlie Griffin. Love offering received. Free parking. Large group reservations welcome. Proceeds to Vinson’s medical fund. Details: 803-372-1841.
▪ Hospitality Heating and Air Conditioning is sponsoring the 17th annual Brett Ringer Scholarship Golf Tournament June 21 at Pinetuck Golf Course, 2578 Tuckaway Road, Rock Hill. It’s Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost: $60, individuals; $240, teams with lunch included and a silent auction. It honors the memory of Brett Ringer, the late son of Jim Ringer, former Rock Hill High School football coach. A scholarship is a given to a student from each of Rock Hill’s high schools and then to students across the state. Last year, 15 students won scholarships. Checks can be made out to the Brett Ringer Memorial Scholarship Fund. Registration and details: 803-984-2992, wgainey@rhmail.com or BrettRinger.com. To donate or be a hole sponsor, 803-324-6117.
Meetings
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Western York NAACP branch, 6 p.m. Thursday at the York Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Bryant and Roseanne Fersner Endowed Ministry Scholarship informational meeting, noon Friday at the Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor Street, Kershaw. Dr. Gene Fant, president at North Greenville University, will speak. Lunch provided. The scholarship allow students to pursue ministry training. RSVP or to donate: 803-273-9669.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturdayat Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, May 22 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 2-3 p.m.; meeting, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Members, spouses, DAR members and those interested in joining are invited. Details: 803-228-0248.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided; wine permitted. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 803-329-5764.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Country Grass, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. Highway 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ York County Ballet is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a performance of Hansel and Gretel Friday-May 20 at Johnson Hall at Winthrop University. As told through the artistic movement of ballet, this rendition focuses on the themes of greed, hunger and distrust, and hope, courage and reunion. Performance times: 8 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. May 20. Tickets: $15 available online at yorkcountyballet.org through Tuesday, Woody’s Music, 1118 Cherry Road and Nationwide Wiley Insurance, 1729 Celanese Road through Friday. Remaining tickets available at the theater box office.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Impromptu,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 220 Main St. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Admission: $12.
Reunions
▪ Henry J. Adams reunion, 1 p.m. May 20 Camp Creek Baptist Church, Lancaster. Bring donation for building rental. Details: 803-320-8340.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group second annual Parkinson’s Forum, Saturday with Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder specialist from The Medical University of South Carolina, along with other speakers. Complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Registration required: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents the following free events open to the public. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
Robotics Team, 5-6:30 Monday for ages 11-17. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Limit 50. Register online or 803-981-5830.
Coloring Club for Adults, 11:30-1 p.m. Tuesday. Coloring sheets, pencils and other tools provided or bring your own. Register online or call 803-981-5845.
Third Tuesday Book Club, 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Discuss “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows.
Music Is in the Air Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Ages 11 and younger with adult. Show your musical talent with songs, games and crafts. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Wired Wednesdays - Introduction to GoogleSlides, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Learn how to create, edit and format a slide presentation using Google Slides. Experience with Windows and mouse required, as well as a valid Gmail address. Register online or call 803-981-5845.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 p.m. and 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Ages 5-11. Build with Legos, supplied by the library. Limit 30. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Fundamentals of Evidence Analysis, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Adults. Limit 50. Learn the process and criteria to understand sources and the reliability of the information provided for genealogy. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
