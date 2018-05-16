Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ St. Philip Neri’s 23rd annual Italian Festival Thursday-Saturday at the church in Fort Mill with homemade Italian food, more than 75 vendors and artisans, a children’s area, entertainment on two stages and the Cannoli 5K Run and one mile family walk. Full schedule at SPNItalianFestival.org.
▪ Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce and Fred Caldwell Chevrolet presents Cars and Coffee, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, 974 Bethel St., Clover. Car enthusiasts can bring cars to display in the parking lot at no charge.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism presents 2018 Glencairn BloomFest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the Meadow at Glencairn Garden. BloomFest features garden-themed vendors, music, garden tours, plant sales, hot dog lunch, baked treats and kids’ activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest.
▪ Native American Studies Center hosts Native American Art and Craft festival, as part of the annual Red Rose Festival 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. The festival features artwork, demonstrations and performances by Native American artisans from North and South Carolina. Tribal groups include Catawba, Cherokee, Pee Dee and Ojibwa. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-313-7172 or sc.edu/lancaster/nativeamericanstudiescenter.
▪ Massing of the Colors, 3 p.m. Sunday at Northwestern High School auditorium, Rock Hill. The event is sponsored by the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, Rock Hill and Northwestern High Air Force Junior ROTC. Open to the public.
▪ Fort Lawn Fire Protection District Board and Fort Lawn Fire Department dedication service and open house for El Bethel Substation, 3-5 p.m. Sunday at 3442 Catawba River Road. Park at El Bethel United Methodist Church adjacent to the substation.
▪ Memorial Day at Historic Brattonsville will focus on Revolutionary War times and offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day, as a Blue Star Museum, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historic Brattonsville opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. Activities focus on Revolutionary War times, honoring those involved in the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, and guided tours of the historic battlefield. Historically dressed interpreters will demonstrate cooking and games. Bring a picnic lunch. Details: chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free to members, age 3 and younger and active duty military personnel and their families.
Fundraisers
▪ Saluda Trail Middle School Photo and Art Sale benefit for Carrie Dansby, 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the school’s main hall. Dansby is a first-year teacher at Sullivan Middle School who needs brain surgery to control seizures. She was a a long-term substitute at Saluda Trail last year. The exhibit features work of photo students. Proceeds go to Dansby’s gofundme.com/btd3c6-brain-surgery-is-needed-for-carrie.
▪ Honduras mission fundraiser, 4:30-7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tega Cay Baptist Church, 1875 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill. Proceeds to Honduras mission projects.
▪ Masters Car Club Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Wade’s Diner, 2555 Saluda Road. Free registration, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Donations accepted.
▪ An Evening in the Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Meadows Pavilion, 337 E. Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event features Caribbean infused dining, desserts, entertainment and a silent auction. Donation: $35, to benefit Manna House Pantry, a food and clothing ministry of Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 339 W. Black St., Rock Hill, which feeds an average of 140 families weekly. Families can select from fresh produce, canned goods, cereal, breads and meats. Donations will be used to help Manna House Pantry move to a larger space.
▪ Chinese auction fundraiser, noon May 26 at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church social hall, Charity Road, Chester. Ticket drop, 10 a.m.-noon. Prizes, hot dogs and drinks. Details: 803-379-1511, 803-385-6985 or 803-209-4499.
Meetings
▪ Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association , 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road. Billy Dunlap, York County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will speak.
▪ Bryant and Roseanne Fersner Endowed Ministry Scholarship informational meeting, noon Friday at Second Baptist Church of Kershaw, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw. Dr. Gene Fant, president at North Greenville University, will speak. Lunch provided. The scholarship allow students to pursue ministry training. RSVP or to donate: 803-273-9669.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Pat Yamin of Brooklyn, N.Y., will have trunk show on hexagon, diamond, triangle quilts with her methods of sewing convex and concave curves done by hand or machine. Open to the public.
▪ York County Fire Safe South Carolina, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Anna K Hubbard Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road, York, to discuss with fire service, community partners and residents the need for collective efforts for fire and life safety programming. Details: firesafe.sc.gov or @FireSafeSC on Facebook and Twitter.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided; wine permitted. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 803-329-5764.
Entertainment
▪ York County Ballet is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a performance of Hansel and Gretel Friday-Sunday at Johnson Hall at Winthrop University. As told through the artistic movement of ballet, this rendition focuses on the themes of greed, hunger and distrust, and hope, courage and reunion. Performance times: 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 available at Woody’s Music, 1118 Cherry Road, and Nationwide Wiley Insurance, 1729 Celanese Road, through Friday. Remaining tickets available at the theater box office.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Impromptu,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 220 Main St. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Admission: $12.
▪ Snake Oil Salesmen present the Product of the ’80s improv show, 8 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite N, behind ROC Emporium. Rated PG-13. Tickets: $10 at rockhilltheatre.org, sosimprov.com and at the door.
4-H
▪ Summer Science Retreat at Clemson University is accepting registration until June 1. Students in grades 9-12 will spend four days on campus exploring college and career options in science, agriculture and other areas. Cost is $200. Register at scionthemove.org/4hsummersci. Details: Robin Currence, Chester County 4-H, 803-209-0538 or rcrrnc@clemson.edu.
Scholarships
▪ Deadline for the York County Farm Bureau’s Sara Ann Comer Memorial Agricultural Scholarship is June 15. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded to two York County students based on involvement and leadership in school, community and agricultural activities, and deemed an active advocate for agriculture with a passion for the industry. Applications available at York County Farm Bureau. Details: 803-684-4235. This year’s recipients are Jessica Leigh Killian, daughter of Susan and Bryan Killian of Clover and Kellyn Harper, daughter of Matt and Kelly Harper of Hickory Grove. Killian will attend Clemson University and major in animal and veterinary science. Harper will attend York Technical College and major in business.
Recreation
▪ Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Summer Youth Sports is open at Manchester Meadows and the Cherry Park Tower. The following are offered: flag football and outdoor volleyball for ages 7-12 with two night games a week June 11- July 21 at Cherry Park, cost, $42; soccer camp for ages 5-13 with morning sessions June 11-14 or July 23-16 at Manchester Meadows, cost $50. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt. Bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate. Returning players with a birth certificate in the system can register at cityofrockhill.com/prt if there is a current email address on file. Volunteer coaches are needed. To coach soccer, call 803-326-2634; volleyball, 803-325-2585; and flag football,326-3882.
York County Library
▪ All York County libraries closed Friday for staff training.
Reunions
▪ Henry J. Adams reunion, 1 p.m. Sunday Camp Creek Baptist Church, Lancaster. Bring donation for building rental. Details: 803-320-8340.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group second annual Parkinson’s Forum, Saturday with Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder specialist from The Medical University of South Carolina, along with other speakers. Complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Registration required: 803-328-5587.
