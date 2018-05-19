Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Friendship College board of trustees Founders Day, May 26 at the college formerly on Allen Street in Rock Hill. The college closed in 1983 but a community resource center honoring former president Dr. James H. Gouldlock is planned. The events include a wreath laying at 10:30 a.m. at the monument honoring founder the Rev. M.P. Hall. At 11 a.m., there will be a program of music, message and fellowship at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, East Black Street. The keynote speaker, Dr. Alicia Hall, a physician from Nashville, is a descendant of Hall. Also on the program are Legacy, a mother/daughter duo, also relatives of Hall. Open to the public.
▪ Memorial Day at Historic Brattonsville will focus on Revolutionary War times and offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day, as a Blue Star Museum, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historic Brattonsville opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. Activities focus on Revolutionary War times, honoring those involved in the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, and guided tours of the historic battlefield. Historically dressed interpreters will demonstrate cooking and games. Bring a picnic lunch. Details: chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free to members, age 3 and younger and active duty military personnel and their families.
▪ USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center will host an opening reception, 6 p.m. May 31 for a new exhibit “Artist, Advocate, & Leader: Celebrating the Life and Work of Dr. Will Moreau Goins.” A recipient of the 2008 Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in Native American Traditions, Goins began his career 35 years ago teaching Native American culture, arts, crafts, and regalia construction while working toward his degree in anthropology. Goins appeared as Artist-in-Residence at the Center last fall just before he passed away in November. He had planned to devote his residency to painting, regalia design, and bead working, culminating in a new contemporary regalia customary for Natives of the Carolinas.
Fundraisers
▪ Chinese auction fundraiser, noon May 26 at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church social hall, Charity Road, Chester. Ticket drop, 10 a.m.-noon. Prizes, hot dogs and drinks. Details: 803-379-1511, 803-385-6985 or 803-209-4499.
▪ Benefit gospel sing for GlendaVinson, 6 p.m. June 2 at Emmanuel Nazarene Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill featuring Hosanna, Molded Clay Quartet, Sounds of Victory and Charlie Griffin. Love offering received. Free parking. Large group reservations welcome. Proceeds to Vinson’s medical fund. Details: 803-372-1841.
▪ The Humane Society of York County’s third annual Paws for Life Celebration Gala, 6-10 p.m. June 16 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. The semi-formal event includes dinner, drinks, dancing, and silent and live auction. Tickets: $100; $150 couples; table sponsorships, $750 (seating for 8). Tickets, available at 501auctions.com/pawsforlife. Sponsorship available, and donation items for silent and live auctions are welcome. Proceeds benefit HSYC’s rescue mission and medical fund, providing safe housing, veterinary care, and adoption efforts for homeless pets. HSYC is a no-kill shelter and recognizes Palmetto Pet Hospital as the 2018 Platinum sponsor and Nutramax as the Silver Sponsor.
▪ Hospitality Heating and Air Conditioning is sponsoring the 17th annual Brett Ringer Scholarship Golf Tournament June 21 at Pinetuck Golf Course, 2578 Tuckaway Road, Rock Hill. It’s Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost: $60, individuals; $240, teams with lunch included and a silent auction. It honors the memory of Brett Ringer, the late son of Jim Ringer, former Rock Hill High School football coach. A scholarship is a given to a student from each of Rock Hill’s high schools and then to students across the state. Last year, 15 students won scholarships. Checks can be made out to the Brett Ringer Memorial Scholarship Fund. Registration and details: 803-984-2992, wgainey@rhmail.com or BrettRinger.com. To donate or be a hole sponsor, 803-324-6117.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Pat Yamin of Brooklyn, N.Y., will have trunk show on hexagon, diamond, triangle quilts with her methods of sewing convex and concave curves done by hand or machine. Open to the public.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday, Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ York County Fire Safe South Carolina, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Anna K Hubbard Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road, York, to discuss with fire service, community partners and residents the need for collective efforts for fire and life safety programming. Details: firesafe.sc.gov or @FireSafeSC on Facebook and Twitter.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, Tuesday in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 2-3 p.m.; meeting, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Members, spouses, DAR members and those interested in joining are invited. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Board of Rural Fire Control, 7 p.m. Thursday in classrooms one and two at the Fire Training Center on McFarland Road.
Clubs
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club dinner and social, 6 p.m. May 30 at Glennon Community Center at the Tega Cay Golf Club. Entertainment by Eugene Smith, jazz saxophonist. Open to Tega Cay residents 50 and older. Details: dboot4242@gmail.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Luau Party, 7:30-11 p.m. June 2 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Tim Boggs will deejay. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.
4-H
▪ Summer Science Retreat at Clemson University is accepting registration until June 1. Students in grades 9-12 will spend four days on campus exploring college and career options in science, agriculture and other areas. Cost is $200. Register at scionthemove.org/4hsummersci. Details: 803-209-0538 or rcrrnc@clemson.edu.
Scholarships
▪ Deadline for the York County Farm Bureau’s Sara Ann Comer Memorial Agricultural Scholarship is June 15. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded to two York County students based on involvement and leadership in school, community and agricultural activities, and deemed an active advocate for agriculture with a passion for the industry. Applications available at York County Farm Bureau. Details: 803-684-4235. This year’s recipients are Jessica Leigh Killian, daughter of Susan and Bryan Killian of Clover and Kellyn Harper, daughter of Matt and Kelly Harper of Hickory Grove. Killian will attend Clemson University and major in animal and veterinary science. Harper will attend York Technical College and major in business.
Recreation
▪ Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Summer Youth Sports is open at Manchester Meadows and the Cherry Park Tower. The following are offered: flag football and outdoor volleyball for ages 7-12 with two night games a week June 11- July 21 at Cherry Park, cost, $42; soccer camp for ages 5-13 with morning sessions June 11-14 or July 23-16 at Manchester Meadows, cost $50. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt. Bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate. Returning players with a birth certificate in the system can register at cityofrockhill.com/prt if there is a current email address on file. Volunteer coaches are needed. To coach soccer, call 803-326-2634; volleyball, 803-325-2585; and flag football,326-3882.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents these following free events open to the public. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Schedule appointments at 803-981-5847 or redcrossblood.org.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome.
Parent Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday; ages 11-17 with caregivers. Dinner provided and younger siblings welcome. Limit 20 families. Register online or call 803-981-583.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Story time for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Day care centers and other large groups of children call 803-981-5888 for appropriate programs. No registration required.
Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Play or learn to play chess. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday. Fandoms unite for activities. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Open Computer Lab Drop-in, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. Have a computer, tablet or resume question? Staff will have an open computer lab. No registration required. Computers are limited.
Bilingual Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Stories, rhymes and songs in English and Spanish. Ages 11 and younger, with adult. No registration required.
▪ Beginning Monday, York County Library offer cardholders access to over 15 million songs from over 40,000 music labels, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists, through the Freegal Music Service. Registered library cardholders can download 3 Freegal MP3s each week and stream 3 hours of music per day at no cost via yclibrary.org/downloads or the Freegal Music Service app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
▪ Registration is now open for the Libraries Rock! Summer Learning Challenge!, June 4-July 27. Begin logging hours and tracking your progress June 4. Register at any library branch, the Bookmobile, or online yclibrary.org/slc.
▪ Clover Public Library continues its monthly artist series with local artist Timothy McDougald. Through the naturalistic scenery, animals, and historical perspectives of his acrylic and oil paintings, Mc Dougald draws inspiration from Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Monet, and his own experience as an architectural draftsperson.
