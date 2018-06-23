'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

Actress Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying Saturday with a celebration at the bride's family castle in Scotland. The couple and guests arrived at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. PA via AP Jane Barlow