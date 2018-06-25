Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Baxter Village July 4th parade, 9:30 a.m. July 4 beginning at in front of Killington’s Restaurant, 940 Market St., Fort Mill, and ending at the Community Center, 3187 Colonel Spring Way. The parade features more than 100 units including Shriners clowns, Keystone Kops and Oasis Band, sports mascots, classic cars and youth groups. Parade entries are accepted until 9 a.m. the day of the parade. Show up in the parking lot behind Killington’s. Activities after the parade in the parking lot. Details: baxteractivities@gmail.com.
▪ Independence Day at Historic Brattonsville’s Hightower Hall will be a 19th century-style backyard family celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4 in McConnells. Historically-dressed interpreters will play baseball and launch a paper hot air balloon. Zach Lemhouse and Nash Lyle will entertain with fiddle music. The Declaration of Independence will be read at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Bratton’s antebellum home. Slow Smokin’ BBQ will be available for purchase. Admission: adults $8; seniors $7; ages 4-17 $5; free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327.
▪ Free bingo for veterans and spouses, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m. July 12 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. RSVP 803-517-2021.
Fundraisers
▪ United Methodist Men’s sixth annual barbecue and bluegrass event featuring the Hinson Girls, is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Spratt St., Fort Mill. Tickets available at the church office, 803-547-7538 or at the door.
▪ Officers with the York County Law Enforcement Torch Run will take to the roof of the Firehouse Subs store, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday at 1969 Canterbury Glen Lane, Rock Hill, to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St, York. Historian Michael C. Scoggins will discuss the industrialization of York County. Free and open to the public.
▪ York County board of Rural Fire Control, 7 p.m. Thursday in classrooms 1 and 2 at the Fire Training Center, McFarland Road, York.
▪ Non-chemical pest management ideas is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. July 6 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Clubs
▪ Vintage Club of Tega Cay, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Glennon Community Center. Entertainment by line dancers Julia Robbins and Co. Details: dboots4242@gmail.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Fifth Saturday Shag Party, in partnership with the Rock Hill Elks Club, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Elk’s Club, 344 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Deejay will be Roger Holcomb. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Hor d'oeuvres provided by Lake Wylie Shag Club.
▪ Rock Hill Woman’s Club recently made donations to the Palmetto Pregnancy Center and Salvation Army. The donations were possible through the club’s fundraising events through the year.
Classes
▪ Pro Se Divorce Clinic, sponsored by South Carolina Legal Services, 1 p.m. July 11 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St., conference room 202. An instructional clinic, conducted by an attorney, is for people who have been separated from their spouse for more than one year, who have no minor children, who have no property to divide and who are seeking a divorce on the grounds of one-year continuous separation only. You must know where your spouse resides to participate. The spouse must not be incarcerated and must live in York, Chester, Lancaster or Fairfield counties. The parties must have lived one of those counties the last time they lived together. The wife must not have given birth to any children during the marriage, either by the husband or anyone else, who are currently younger than age 18. Registration is required: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.
▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.
Nominations
▪ Nominations are open until Friday for the 2018 class of Local Heroes, to be honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill. It honors individuals, living or dead, or groups who have struggled for justice and equality for all citizens. Criteria include the individual or group lived in the Rock Hill/York County area; they played a significant role in promoting equal justice. Nomination statements may include photographs, newspaper articles. Original materials should not be included; they will not be returned. Application form available at freedomwalkway.com/nominate.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends are invited.
▪ Descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. July 14, 2018 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.
▪ Descendants and families of the late Capt. John Whitley Mitchell and Jemima Plaxco annual reunion, 1 p.m. July 15 at Edgemoor ARP Church at S.C. 901 and Starnes Road. Covered-dish lunch. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Details: facebook.com/groups/248550148496314/.
Hunger relief
▪ Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. July 13 at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Other mobile pantries dates are Oct. 4 and Nov. 14. Belair United Methodist Church on Shelley Mullis Road holds a food pantry on the first and third Thursday of each month. Donations of food and money may be dropped off at Belair church office, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Details about the mobile pantry, call 803-548-8810.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents these following free events. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday. Coloring tools will be provided. Register online or call 803-981-5845.
Rock This Town!, sponsored by Five and Dine Restaurant, 1:30-3 p.m Monday. Ages 11-17. Participants will paint and decorate rocks and then hide them through downtown Rock Hill for others to find. Registration required. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
Family Game Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Family-friendly, fun night of board, video and jumbo size games. All ages, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Tracing your British Ancestor: An Introduction to British Genealogy, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Explore how to trace your family tree to England. Learn the sources and methods necessary for understanding British genealogy and uncovering English ancestors in print and online. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Story Circus, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday. An exciting storytelling show where stories meet circus. Children can make a simple magic trick to take home. All ages. No registration required. Limited seating.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
YCL Rockin' Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m. Friday. Join the YCL walking club. Cool down and re-hydrate in the activities room with water and refreshments. No registration required.
Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. A different musical is showcased each week. Light refreshments provided. All ages.
