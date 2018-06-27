The Latest: Castillo leads in Democratic House primary

Mitt and Ann Romney are greeted by a supporter during the Strawberry Day Parade Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch after being forced into a Republican primary against a conservative state lawmaker. At stake is being the party's representative to vie for the Senate seat long held by retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Rick Bowmer AP Photo