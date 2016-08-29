Entertainment

Gabby Douglas hospitalized, misses MTV Video Music Awards

Olympic gymnastics star Gabby Douglas was hospitalized Sunday night, forcing her to miss a scheduled appearance with her U.S. teammates at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Olympic gymnastics star Gabby Douglas was hospitalized Sunday night, forcing her to miss a scheduled appearance with her U.S. teammates at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"Gabby is back in the hospital tonight being treated for a seriously infected past mouth injury. She continues to have deep swelling and adverse reactions to medications," publicist Lesley Burbridge said in an email to The Associated Press.

Earlier Sunday, 20-year-old Douglas posted on social media that she was out of the hospital.

"Out of the hospital & resting comfortably," Douglas said on Instagram. "#FinalFive so sad I can't be with u all to present tonite @MTV thank u xoxo #VMAs #myview."

Douglas had been scheduled to present an award alongside teammates Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman at Madison Square Garden.

