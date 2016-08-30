Hundreds arrested during London's Notting Hill Carnival

London police say they've made 454 arrests during the two-day Notting Hill Carnival as stabbings and drug offenses mar the Caribbean-inspired street party.
The Metropolitan Police reported Tuesday that a 14-year-old boy was among those facing charges for a string of knife attacks starting Sunday. Among the wounded were three teenage boys and a 20-year-old man.
Some 90 arrests involved possession of knives or other weapons, while 169 drug offenses were registered. Some people were arrested for multiple offenses.
The annual west London celebration of reggae music, steel drums and dancers evokes the neighborhood's West Indies heritage.
