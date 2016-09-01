Filming underway in Ohio for movie starring Bruce Willis

Filming is underway in central Ohio for an action-thriller starring Bruce Willis.
Willis plays a Granville police chief who is investigating the kidnapping of a young boy in a film called "First Kill."
Willis has been seen donning a police uniform at several locations in the suburban Columbus village. He's using a resident's car as a police chief cruiser.
A pharmacy has been made to look like a police department. A post office and restaurant also were used in the film.
The crew and cast expect to be in the area for several weeks.
The director has said he planned to film in Cincinnati, but moved it to Granville because the southwest Ohio city was too busy.
