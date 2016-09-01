Green music: Detroit Jazz Festival seeks to boost recycling

Those involved in the Detroit Jazz Festival are boosting efforts to educate people about the importance of recycling.
The annual event starts Friday and runs through Monday at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.
The festival is presented by Quicken Loans. For the eighth year, the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and the DTE Energy Foundation are partnering to help encourage visitors to recycle at the event as well as on a regular basis.
The Labor Day weekend event is a big tourist attraction, bringing many out-of-state visitors to Detroit.
Throughout the festival grounds, youth volunteers from the Detroit Recreation Leadership Council will help educate visitors. In 2015, nearly 4,000 pounds of waste were recycled out of the total 32,380 pounds collected during the festival weekend.
