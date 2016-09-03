Ex-NFL player Taylor arrested on DUI charge in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol says ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor has been arrested in Palm Beach County on a DUI charge, the Palm Beach Post reports (http://pbpo.st/2cx7Pgv).
Spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky tells the newspaper that Taylor was arrested after a crash on Florida's Turnpike. Wysocky says more details will be released Saturday.
WPTV reports that Taylor, 57, was driving south on the turnpike from Beeline Highway about about 5:20 p.m. when he became involved in a crash. The TV station says that Taylor switched lanes and hit a motor home and sideswiped a patrol vehicle.
Taylor was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, WPTV reports.
Taylor, a retired linebacker, played 13 seasons with the New York Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.
