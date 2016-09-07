Review: 'The Black Widow' by Daniel Silva

"The Black Widow" by Daniel Silva; Harper (527 pages, $27.99)
---
"The Black Widow" is an exceptional spy thriller, well written and timely, weaving history seamlessly into a sumptuous page-turner of a novel.
The book, part of Daniel Silva's bestselling series, finds Gabriel Allon on the cusp of taking over Israel's intelligence service, but not before being drawn into one more field operation - this one with an audacious central plot point, the recruitment of a female doctor with impeccable cover to infiltrate the Islamic State terror group, fresh off a deadly bombing in the Marais district of France.
(Silva notes in a foreword that the manuscript for this novel was already in the works before the wave of shootings and bombings that killed 160 in Paris and Brussels, also a key location in "The Black Widow.") Longtime fans will revel in familiar faces (Mikhail Abramaov is back, and with a love interest; Allon is newly a father to twins) and Silva's understated but deft writing ("such was life in the twice-Promised Land").
For newcomers, well, what are you waiting for?
Comments