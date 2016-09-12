Dig into Tokyo's amazing scene

Tokyo is one of the world's greatest food cities, a massive and glorious place to eat that spans the culinary spectrum, from Michelin-starred restaurants to izakayas and ramen alleys. But much of that food can also be made at home, and it's probably a lot more accessible than you might think. Which is reason to pick up a copy of "Tokyo Cult Recipes" by Maori Murota, a writer and chef who was born and raised in Tokyo, and whose project is to bring the dishes of her childhood to a larger audience.