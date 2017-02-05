Best-sellers

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:36 Winthrop baseball players 'get more than they expect' at clinic