War wounds surface in 'Racing the Devil'

1:10 Survey finds Rock Hill businesses optimistic Pause

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to national robotics event

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?