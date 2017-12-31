Books

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

December 31, 2017 03:00 AM

December 31, 2017

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

"Leonardo da Vinci," by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The award-winning biographer, known for profiling geniuses, turns his attention to Da Vinci.

"Obama: An Intimate Portrait," by Pete Souza (Little, Brown: $50) The White House photographer for President Barack Obama shares his images and stories from behind-the-scenes.

"Grant," by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $40) A biography of Ulysses S. Grant, Union general and two-term U.S. president, by the author of "Hamilton."

"Barking to the Choir," by Gregory Boyle (S&S: $26) The Jesuit priest shares what working with gang members in Los Angeles has taught him about faith and compassion.

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.

"Promise Me, Dad," by Joe Biden (Flatiron: $27) The former vice president recalls the challenging year in office as his son battled brain cancer.

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit," by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster: $28) A look at the New York senator who lived in the shadow of his war-hero brothers.

"We Were Eight Years in Power," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $28) Eight essays previously published in the Atlantic, plus additional material from the award-winning social critic.

"Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of 700 of the world's most curious places.

"Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.

