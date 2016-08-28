Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Powerhouse," by James A. Miller (Custom House: $32.50) An inside look at CAA and how the agency transformed the entertainment industry.
2."American Heiress," by Jeffrey Toobin (Doubleday: $28.95) The New Yorker staff writer tells the story of the kidnapping, radicalization and public trial of Patty Hearst in the 1970s.
3."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.
4."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life
5."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
6."Crisis of Character," by Gary J. Byrne (Center Street: $27) A former Secret Service officer reveals his observations inside the Clinton White House.
7."But What if We're Wrong?" by Chuck Klosterman (Blue Rider Press: $26) Imagining how the contemporary world will be perceived as the distant past.
8."White Trash," by Nancy Isenberg (Viking: $28) The history of white poor in America.
9."Tribe," by Sebastian Junger (Twelve: $22) What tribal societies can teach us about loyalty, belonging, and why humans are stronger when we come together.
10."Seven Brief Lessons," on Physics by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead: $18) An introduction to modern physics.
