Murder lurks deep in the mind

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game Pause

2:22 How dog brains process speech

1:53 FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough

2:02 Rock Hill bank robbery suspect makes 1st court appearance

3:02 Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind, dog is deaf

3:07 Preview: South Carolina opens 2016 season at Vanderbilt

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:32 Will Muschamp: Two Gamecocks QBs will play against Vanderbilt

1:04 Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer