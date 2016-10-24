Horoscopes for Monday, October 24, 2016

Aries
As Mercury moves into Scorpio, it's time to start scrutinizing your financial affairs. Make sure they're operating efficiently and productively. Talk to an expert if you need advice or if you don't trust your own judgement, but make sure it's someone you trust. It's also a good time to carry out any form of research, because you'll enjoy digging deeper and deeper into what motivates you, or them!.
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The best way to understand your partner as Mercury dives into Scorpio is to talk things through. Mind you, it's equally important to listen to what your significant other has to say in response! Encourage your other half and your friends to talk to you, so you can get a better idea of what's going on with them at the moment. Solve problems by meeting one another halfway, rather than by one of you insisting that they get what they want so the other one has to make all the compromises.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Mercury steps into Scorpio, so between now and mid November you'll make a big effort to get on well with everyone. Seek to achieve compromise rather than conflict, even if this means bending over backwards to keep someone sweet or putting your own needs second. This is great, provided you don't secretly feel resentful about it, or expect everyone to treat you in the same way. Avoid compromising on matters that require a firmer hand.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Financial issues begin to raise their heads, but this is a fine day for being with someone you really care about. If you're in a romantic frame of mind you will enjoy proving it in true Cancerian style, as your views on personal values come under discussion. Feeling compassionate and understanding towards loved ones? Forgive them their foibles and failings, just as you hope they'll forgive you for yours.
Lucky Number981
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
This is a wonderful day for being with people you care about. You're feeling very compassionate and kind and you want to create a good atmosphere between you and the people you love in your life. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is the ideal day to sort them out. Be prepared to talk them through and to reach a compromise or renewed understanding of what happened.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
During the next few weeks you'll take great pleasure in being with siblings and neighbors. They'll mean more to you than ever, and you might even want to arrange a big get-together for some of them. You're also starting to feel festive, so you might be inspired to begin your Christmas preparations early, especially if you know that November and December will be busy months for you. Most impressive!
Lucky Number330
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
It's a day for taking care of chores and other duties, without making them a real drag. You'll take pleasure in getting household tasks out of the way, especially if you can persuade someone to give you a hand. If you're at work you'll want to create a relaxing, comfortable atmosphere with colleagues and customers, and they'll appreciate the efforts you make.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Between now and late November you'll spend a lot of time thinking about yourself and the things that concern you at the moment. That's exactly the way it should be right now, but at times you'll have to wrest your thoughts away from personal considerations and focus on other people instead, otherwise you'll make yourself very unpopular.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You have a lot of interesting things to say today, so choose someone to talk to who will listen. Maybe you need to discuss your feelings or perhaps you're excited about a future project and that's what's uppermost in your mind at the moment. It's a good day for making plans for the future, so look ahead and act accordingly.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The coming three weeks mark a fabulous opportunity for you to think about your plans for the future. Consider all your hopes and dreams, and work out how far you have with them. Are they coming along nicely or do you never expect them to see the light of day? You'll also enjoy giving your brain some intellectual fodder, so don't shy away from topics and questions that make you ponder long and hard.
Lucky Number694
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
As Mercury enters your mid-heaven, your thoughts turn to your career and long-term plans today, and these are the area of your life that you need to focus on for the next three weeks. Maybe you're planning something big that will put you in the spotlight, in which case ideally you need to get it off the ground by the middle of November if you want to take full advantage of the planetary set-up.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You'll discover that you have friends in high places between now and late November, so it's a great opportunity to mix with people who can help you to get ahead or who can give you some valuable advice. But don't butter them up purely for what you can get out of them because they'll soon get wise to that game. Instead, value them as people in their own right.
Comments