Horoscopes for Sunday, November 6, 2016

Aries
Your eleventh house of friends and associates is stimulated by the Moon entering Aquarius today; you'll be in a friendly mood and ready to hang out with the gang again. You could feel a strong bond with someone as the Moon and Mars connect briefly; you may even know who is calling before the telephone rings.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The Moon enters Aquarius and your tenth house of career and status, making you more aware of your personal reputation. The Bull is often a pillar of the community he/she lives in, and chances are you are well thought of. You may want to use your reputation to benefit a good cause, so check out your local charities. Help out in any way you can.
Lucky Number224
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon enters Aquarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure today, reminding you of all your plans for the future. Yes, you should scuba dive in a lagoon in Tahiti - and don't forget to skydive in Italy next summer. Dream your grandest, craziest dreams and you might find them coming true. With fortunate Jupiter on your side, anything can happen.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Strange dreams of a sexual nature may disturb you this morning; rest assured that just because you dream it, you are not a perverted freak. Everyone dreams off-color, ribald doozies on occasion, and no one has been locked up for it yet. If you analyze your dreams carefully, you will find that they are often about things that seem to have nothing to do with the imagery you recall.
Lucky Number778
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Keep an open mind today as the Moon enters experimental Aquarius, urging you to try new things in your life. Why not sign up for a class with your best friend or partner? That way, if the experience turns out to be a disaster, you'll both have something to laugh about. After all, life is just one great big adventure... have fun with it!
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Moon enters Aquarius and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that it's time to take care of all the little things. Don't overlook details as small mistakes could be costly. There may be some confusion over 'who's job it is to do what', so make sure you are given the proper directions.
Lucky Number671
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Today can be one of the most romantic this month as the nurturing Moon lights your fifth house. You can multiply your joy today by spreading it around. Watch out for too much of a good thing, however. There are bound to be killjoys who will resent your blithe spirit; don't waste your happiness on those who are enjoying a foul mood.
Lucky Number332
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
With the Moon entering Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, some quiet time with your loved ones is in order. You may feel like your home is a haven while the Moon blends with passionate Mars; at the very least it can provide a temporary escape from the stressful pressures of the world. Take a few deep breaths and relax.
Lucky Number686
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The Moon enters your third house of communication and aspects transiting Jupiter, helping you to express yourself more eloquently. It may be hard to put into words what you feel clearly; writing poetry may help you to express the subtle emotions you long to express. Reading a book of pure escapist fiction is also good medicine today... hey, no one has to know what it is you are reading!
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You may wonder where your money is going as the Moon meets expansive Jupiter in your second house of personal finances; you seem to be spending money faster than you can make it. Before you go blaming everyone else, do a prosperity dance. Get all the junk you don't use any more out of your house and donate it to charity, then dance naked under the stars. You'll soon find you have all the money you need.
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Today should be just beautiful as the Moon flows into your first house of personality. A little escapism won't be out of place, so go ahead and enjoy a dreamy afternoon. It's clear sailing for most Water Bearers... relish the relative lack of pressure while you can! Romance can be aided by this transit. Why not plan a romantic picnic for two?
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It's time to look inward as the Moon enters Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets. Another lunar cycle has come and gone for you; spend these next two days healing and recharging your spiritual batteries. Spend the day doing whatever floats your boat... no pressure, no stress, no hurry. Breathe deep and take time to smell the flowers in your own garden.
