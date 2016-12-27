Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Aries
Confusion is in the stars, so be as organized and practical as possible. There could also be a mix-up about a forthcoming social event, so check all the details just to make sure. If you're off to the sales, keep a close eye on your wallet and other possessions, in case you lose them either through carelessness or theft.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
It's a fantastic day because you're radiating bonhomie and magnanimity, so all your relationships flow smoothly and happily. You're also feeling very patient and tolerant, and are willing to overlook someone's bad behavior if necessary. However, it's unlikely that anyone will blot their copybook like this because you have a tendency to bring out the best in them right now.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
It's time to take a breather and relax for a while. Christmas was a busy period for you and you're now starting to flag. Try to get the chores out of the way as quickly as possible, so you can flop on the sofa with a clear conscience. If your mind is whirling, it might help to listen to some music or watch a film that's nothing short of total escapism.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You're having a really good time at the moment and today is no exception. It's ideal for doing things that you always enjoy, whether they involve your friends or loved ones. You're in a playful mood and will have great fun if children are around because you'll dream up all sorts of enjoyable things to do with them. You'll also enjoy gloating over your Christmas presents or doing something creative.
Lucky Number124
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
This is a lovely day for enjoying your creature comforts whenever you get the chance. Pull up a chair and relax! It's also a wonderful opportunity to spend time with some of your close family, even if you don't do anything very special together. If you can hear the siren call of the Christmas sales you'll enjoy picking up a few bargains, especially if they have a domestic or family theme.
Lucky Number995
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You're having a really good time at the moment and today is no exception. Get together with some friends or close relatives, or invite the neighbors round for a drink. The festive spirit hasn't left you yet and you have plenty to share with everyone you meet. You're in a very generous mood but try not to get carried away and make promises that you can't keep.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Today, you're feeling self indulgent and why not?. You can have a fantastic time luxuriating at home with your feet up, or maybe you've had enough domestic bliss for the time being and would prefer to see what's on offer in the Christmas sales. Be careful if you do go to the sales because you'll be tempted to splurge in all directions. Which could be expensive.
Lucky Number768
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You're in a great mood today, my lovely Scorpions. You're feeling upbeat, gregarious and enthusiastic, and ready to make the most of the day. Whatever you're doing, whether you're still on holiday or back at work, you'll have a good time doing it. You're in the mood to go the whole hog. Bear that in mind if you go out on the town, because you'll want to go for broke.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
It's another day when you'll enjoy being left alone every now and then, even if that means shutting yourself in the kitchen while the rest of the family makes a racket in the other room. You're in need of some time to reflect on everything that's happened to you this year, and to prepare yourself for 2017. At some point today you may be asked to help someone in need.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
It's another day when you enjoy being with friends and other people who are on your wavelength. You're feeling gregarious and warm-hearted right now, and keen to put other people at their ease. If you're going to a party or gathering you'll enjoy chatting to whoever happens to be around, even if you've never met them before.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Are you feeling tired? You're struggling to keep your thoughts in any sort of order because they keep wandering all over the place. Maybe you're anxious about something and can't get it out of your mind, or perhaps you simply feel you have mental overload and need to be left alone for a while.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You're feeling slightly spaced out today, so don't do anything too strenuous or complicated if you can avoid it. Ideally, you'd like to flop on the sofa or spend the day in front of the television. Watch what you eat and drink because your system is quite sensitive. Be particularly careful with things that often don't agree with you, because they're even more likely to upset you right now.
