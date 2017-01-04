Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Aries
A glorious day to find new love, or simply adore the one you are with. Marriage may be on the cards for some of you, but lust, sensuality and sexuality will be the driving force behind your energy. If the romantic opportunity eludes you, which I doubt it will as you just 'make' things happen, you will find a wonderful new friend enters your life.
Lucky Number998
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Oh dear! A project you have been working on comes to a shuddering halt due to delays or failure of support from a hoped-for third party. This is devastating obviously, but as we all know in life, sometimes we need to get to the bottom before we find the better way to the top. It is time to assess and regroup after you have licked your wounds.
Lucky Number261
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Unusual options and individuals surround you today, Gemini. Surprise those around you by making a decision that seems completely out of character. You find yourself attracted to the unique and any romantic interests seem contrary to your previous attractions. An interesting day of excitement and intrigue. How wonderful.
Lucky Number432
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You need to follow the rules today, no matter how annoying it is and despite who's making them. You feel like a puppet, as your strings are pulled this way and that and you have to grind your teeth as this stubborn force fails to acknowledge your presence. It's best to flow with this energy and the Stars, as communications will be misunderstood.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Life can never keep your Leo energy down now can it? You rode the storm of yesterday and found a new and positive direction which will bring its own unique set of choices. Who and what will you follow today? Or will you entice them to follow you? New interests bring new individuals and someone unique may just catch your eye. Love or lust Leo? Let us make this your daily challenge.
Lucky Number456
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You have the opportunity today to turn your life around, but you need to place your fears behind you. It is hard to believe that positive change will head our way when we have faced and lived through negative experiences. Don't allow your fears and past experiences to hold you back from beginning a new cycle to remain in what may be comfortable but not what you truly desire.
Lucky Number112
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Birth is the theme of the day, with some of you welcoming a new arrival, a new pregnancy or enjoying the beginning of your new project or career choice. Love might arrive on your doorstep in a variety of ways, from new romance to the simple joy of living and feeling spiritually connected with all that is around you.
Lucky Number749
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You deserve this break, but if it has been forced upon you by others, you will be feeling particularly frustrated today. Perhaps you have been placed in the position to take a break from your work place, or your love energy is feeling a time of inactivity, or you are physically unwell. Despite the annoyance of not being in the middle of all the action, take this time to reflect and plan for future times.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
You are learning and expressing your knowledge to those around you, but monitor your communications as you may be the source of nasty repercussions if you use your knowledge to another's detriment. Concern yourself only with what is necessary for you and avoid the gossip circles, lest you find yourself the target of their innuendoes at a later stage.
Lucky Number332
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Your projects may come to a halt today as essential documentation or necessary input is missing. If you are considering financial dealings, be wary of the source and end outcome, as there is the strong possibility of investing badly at this time. Evaluate your focus today, to avoid possible long-term error.
Lucky Number795
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You have mounted so many hurdles lately and today it is time for respite. There is still some serious work ahead of you to reach your desired outcome, but there are no important decisions or battles in line for you today, so embrace this calm in what has been quite the storm for you.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You face a full agenda today, Pisces, but with balance and calm. This may become difficult if those around you attempt to lumber you with more responsibility, as your schedule is already full. Rather than losing your temper, delegate and lighten your load somewhat to allow for any last minute adjustments or unexpected situations.
