Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Aries
The pressure and restrictions of the last few days ease somewhat and you are able to focus on matters of the heart. You may have some serious flower-buying or meal-preparation to add to your schedule, if you have been snappish with your love. If single, this is a very positive day to be noticed. It might just bring some romance your way.
Lucky Number877
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You are deeply connected with your spiritual and religious energy today and will find it easy to express how you feel about yourself and the beliefs close to your heart. You will find great comfort by listening to others concerns and advising them on ways to improve self and find personal contentment. If you have relatives some distance away from you, a message may arrive in regards to them today.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The previous day's frustrations at not being able to communicate your true concerns finally shifts and you will find discussing what truly matters is an easy feat. You will find that you are particularly restless in the work place and crave something unique to be your life passion. This is definitely not the time to make permanent decisions as this is all made in haste and you will wake up tomorrow with green hair and unemployed if you follow your impulses. Use this energy to meet new and exciting people and don't act too hastily regarding life changing decisions.
Lucky Number117
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You will need to look much deeper into your instincts today Cancer, as you may only be perceptive to half of the story and react far too hastily. You will be heightened to the mood of your partner and your work colleagues but only on a surface level and need to research the facts before reaching any conclusions. Single Cancer you find yourself attracted to a mysterious foreigner who fulfills your romantic need for emotional excitement.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You are much more outgoing as you are on the prowl for new and exciting experiences. You will find that you are easily able to express your needs and wants as you feel very in touch with your own desires. This is a great day to socialize and mingle but play safely Leo, play safely.
Lucky Number509
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You desire changes in your career or creative arena and today will be a sensational day to communicate how you want these areas of your life to be. You will no doubt feel the desire to change career paths or start a new hobby interest, which is fine as long as you don't make hasty decisions and consider all possible end outcomes first.
Lucky Number904
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
You are deeply connected to your spiritual side today Libra and will find the daily routine mundane and tedious. You will long to travel and explore the wonderful cultures of the World, and if living some distance away from lovers or family, the desire to see them will be overwhelming. Communications with overseas individuals will be a positive today, as will a connection with any form of mentor figure. You are sensitive to the events of the World and those in worse positions than yourself, so the daily news may be somewhat distressing for you.
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
On the family side of things, expect some news and be prepared to offer loving support and a sympathetic ear. Emotionally, you crave excitement and will find yourself attracted to individuals and activities that are not your typical interest. You have the ability to act in haste with this energy so be wary about jumping too heavily into a romantic attachment. Impulsive actions will make you feel alive but always keep in mind any danger that is involved.
Lucky Number416
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The area of your work and business connections may change direction here as a new possibility crosses your path. You desire to meet new and interesting people here, breaking your normal traditions somewhat. With a firm eye on your financial sources you will find this energy can sell a great business plan. You are able to communicate your true intentions with passion and rationality, plus, keep it light and interesting. You are restless though and may expect immediate results. Enjoy the intellectual expansion and expression but don't take any impulsive actions just yet.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You are very in touch with your personal feelings right now Capricorn and you will find relief from what you have bottled up in the past by sitting down and having a very lengthy heart to heart with a trusted and much loved family member. You will discuss everything, love, career, your dreams and their patient listening and sound advice will bring you much comfort and courage for the New Year ahead of you.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Romantic excitement is in the stars today, so make your move. Keeping your true emotions in check, your romantic inclinations are more of a game than an actual wish. You see someone you desire, then create a plan to gain their attention. What you do after that is up to you, but deep romantic connection is not a priority for you now, so it may be little more than a way to amuse yourself.
Lucky Number230
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You will decide to look amazing today and wish to be seen differently from usual. A complete makeover will work wonders, if you can afford it. Socializing in the home will be a pleasing activity so if you have contemplated having some form of celebration or social get together, this will be a great day to do so. You are taking your dreams seriously at this point in time and seek family support to bring these to fruition.
