Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Aries
A positive day to sell yourself to the highest bidder! Oh that reads dreadfully doesn't it? It is just that your raw ambition and dynamic personality can really soar today as you have such a great balance between assertion and objectiveness. You will perform wonderfully in any form of interview process on this day, so if seeking a change in career, or career advancement, mark this day in your calendar. Love and friendship is also a major theme here as you will relish spending time relaxing and having fun with those you love the most.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Phew, this is a much more relaxed energy where the only thing expanding and reaching dazzling new heights is your romance and sensual energy. For those who are connected and have been for quite a long time, a renewed passion with this energy that will more than match singles who are enjoying the sensations of a new romantic connection. Creative Taureans will find so much pleasure in artistic expressions and, with dedication, may even find earning capacity with their talents.
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Today's energy is great Gemini; you'll have a really good time within your social circle and you will be able to discuss any critical concerns with those who need to hear it. You will also find it comforting to connect with women today, and if it involves a matter of the heart, they will be a great solace for you. The romance and sexual energy of this day is nothing short of an inferno, so singles get out amongst it all and couples really enjoy the exploration of the physical.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
A wonderful energy here Cancer, where you will relish socializing on all levels. Enjoy catching up with old friends, but if that's not possible, perhaps communicating with close family members living some distance away will please you a great deal. This is also a great time to begin any new projects or launch your new business concepts to the boss.
Lucky Number881
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You feel physically energetic so this is a great time to start to that fantastic exercise program! You are feeling exceptionally fine and will enjoy spending time with family and close friends, possibly even reconnecting with someone you haven't seen for quite some time. This is a great day for Leos to display their natural leadership skills and their project completion abilities. Get those dreams off the ground Leo as the day is truly yours.
Lucky Number689
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You know just when you are needed today Virgo, by providing love and support to those in your closest sphere. If you have considered any form of studying or travel, this is a great day to bring these plans closer to reality. You will also find you are able to discuss any recent relationship or work concerns without the emotional fluctuations of the last few days.
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You are able to promote yourself exceptionally well today, voicing your ideas and concepts forcefully but not in any way offensively. This is an exceptional time to aim for a promotion or pay rise as the stars are definitely in your favor for this to eventuate with the right approach.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
This is a positive day to aim for a financial and career improvement, so plan that speech or that interview today Scorpio. You will be able to impress with your abilities to lead a team with compassion and calm intellect, whilst placing the companies best interests at the forefront at all times.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Your dedication and leadership skills shine today. You have all the energy and focus you need to finally begin those longed for projects and with a firm focus on your earning capacity; this will be a very productive day.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Well, now that those tensions are all sorted, you wish to explore some new and exciting energies. This is a disruptive day, as you desire to explore new cultures and lands, but your present responsibilities tie you to the spot! This will make you restless within your present confines, which may leave you prone to starting arguments or making impulsive decisions. Plan a surprise picnic with your love to a new location, or explore your local museum or gallery to satisfy your thirst for a new experience.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
That's it Aquarius, enough of contemplating your navel and time to hit the streets in search of that to die-for outfit. So much is making sense to you at this time, on an internal level, even if those around you are still peering at you like startled deer. You are getting your head around this process and in reality, that is all that truly matters. Buy those clothes, get that new hair style, do whatever you feel will impress you and really enjoy some relaxing retail therapy.
Lucky Number533
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Slow down today Pisces as your desire to create excitement in your life will easily lead you to the wrong conclusions regarding your romantic and business connections. You will attract the unusual today so it will be tough for you to decipher the messages and trust in which is the right path to take. Avoid making permanent decisions and do your best to not be disruptive through boredom or dissatisfaction with your daily routine.
