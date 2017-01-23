Horoscopes for Monday, January 23, 2017

Aries
Now this is an interesting day of energy for you. You are happiest socializing with friends today, even though the focus will be on your love connections. The Universe is throwing you an interesting mix where there are limitations in regards to romantic connections as you are encouraged to bring more self-control and understanding into this situation. Whilst the romance energy is solid enough, the challenge is to remove any form of delusion from the equation and stare at the reality of it all. The big question of the day is whether your attachment is really making you happy or not.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You feel great today Taurus, but how forceful your opinions are. On the inside, you are finding your own solution, so how you feel and how others see you are two different entities. This will cause frustration for you, obviously. Expect an added extra strain with females in your life, so the best advice is to seek some quiet time for your own reflections. You are going along so fine right now, even if it doesn't feel that way. Stand firm in your beliefs.
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
This is a great energy to begin solving any old hurts and fears, especially regarding the childhood experience. Your communications are exceptional here and if planning a life and career improvement then the energy is right behind you. It encourages you to look further into the future and be realistic about your long-term plans. Romantic energy is still strong, but you are taking it and yourself seriously and won't tolerate any connection that is not in it for the long haul.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You are well aware of the limitations placed on your finances, so turn your attention towards romance and sexuality. Oh everyone is clapping! Yes, it is a very sexual energy this one. Be with your lover today, sharing all the sensual intimacy that is possible in a day. To meet a new connection now may not be the best, as there is a strong air of delusion. This leads you to believe that this attraction is so much more than just the physical. That being said though, this is a positive energy for romance and possible new love so it is no doubt worth the risk. Better to try and fail then to never try at all.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Even though you desire to rectify any tensions, this may prove difficult in the public environment. It is best to utilize this energy by finding solace with your loved ones, where support is strong and loving. If you have recently formed a new romantic connection, it would be wise to avoid making any permanent decisions until the external tension eases, as this is quite an emotionally conflicting day for you. Take comfort where you can, and do not take any criticisms too personally from external sources.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You will feel far more comfortable in familiar and supportive environments, finding solace within longstanding, trusted relationships. You have been exploring an area of your life that has been causing some internal stresses and will find today a positive time to express these feelings with a close trusted female. There may also be some form of difficulty with foreign relations or legal concerns.
Lucky Number479
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
It is best to avoid group situations today as even though you feel calm and relaxed, it will only take the slightest thing to fire up your jealous and possessive streak. Plan a romantic and sexual evening with your love, and if single, plan a small get together in the home to avoid any negative or confrontational events.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Whilst relations with those in the work place are feeling the strain, this a great day to socialize with close friends, especially females, as your lines of communication will be comforting and satisfying. It is wise to not make firm decisions today, but spend more time in the planning and arranging of future projects.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You are conscious of the limitations and restrictions in your daily life and getting more in tune with your deeper needs. Your desire to expand on your present routine may cause friction with those who wish to maintain the present equilibrium. As so many of your present thoughts feel like an inner-calling, this is will cause pressure if you face resistance from others.
Lucky Number291
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You have the tendency to focus more on what you do not have rather than what you do have. Despite feeling unloved, which you really are not, take the initiative and get together with friends to blow your cares away in a social environment, or get together with someone you really like and trust, to discuss these deeper feelings with. You are not negative today, nor frustrated, not even angry and will be your usual kind and generous self. You just feel flat today, so dust yourself off and have some fun with friends.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You are irritable on the surface, but this is quite simply because people refuse to let you do what must be done. You have a firm grasp on what you wish to do, but will face negative opinion as you bring this all to the table. Despite what may seem like intense criticism or isolation in close quarters, you are able to appreciate that in the long term, your present direction will not only improve your financial standing but also your opinion of self. It has been a rough wave, so don't allow a few doomsayers to mar your ambition.
Lucky Number456
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The daily routine is restrictive and a touch depressing today as you desire emotional excitement. Those close to you may find you disruptive and irritable as it is difficult for you to express just how you wish to change your present circumstance. Your religious and spiritual beliefs will be a welcome haven for you, as will connecting with people in distant locations.
Comments