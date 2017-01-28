Horoscopes for Saturday, January 28, 2017

Aries
You can see what needs to be rectified and have the determination to bring these changes about at the New Moon. Since this affects your group environments, hopes and dreams, seek more creative ways to express your desires, rather than expecting others to understand and assist you. As Mars enters Aries, you have more drive to do things, and are enthusiastic about starting up. Make sure you have physical outlets for the abundance of energy so you don't get restless and agitated. You're more impulsive, argumentative, and competitive.
Lucky Number797
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
This New Moon marks a positive time to launch new ideas and fulfill ambitions. Communications may be a touch difficult, but allow the imaginative elements of this energy to inspire you. Seek alternative ways to express what you want. Mars urges you to retreat and reflect. Being around other people can be draining right now, so you prefer being alone. Stay out of the spotlight and work behind the scenes where no one will notice you. You can have some wild dreams, find yourself daydreaming more, or even have trouble sleeping. Your imagination can surge; this is a creative time. Explore this creative energy and alternative solutions will be easy to find.
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
This New Moon encourages the question of faith in the Universe and faith in yourself. Your mind is a whirl of intuition, synchronicity and unusual circumstances, as you start out on a journey that can take you to fields afar. Taking a totally different approach, you are more enthusiastic about ideas that are futuristic and strange. This is a good time for working in a group towards a common goal. You can do good humanitarian work now and are quite busy with a packed social calendar. You dream more about your future, and what you'd ideally love to have happen. Follow your instincts, record your experiences and have faith that this whole process is assisting you to create a wonderful new beginning.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
It is time for action - no more words, Cancer. The recent influences of the Stars have given you power, strength and understanding of alternatives that will assist you to change your life. Your ambition surges as Mars enters fiery Aries so focus on your long-term goals. Make realistic plans for how to get what you want. It's a good period for making strides in your career, starting a new business, or embarking on a new career path. You can be recognized for the work you do, or at least, you want to be. The more you accomplish and the more people notice, the more confident you feel. You have talked the talk all month, now it is time to walk the walk. You will be misunderstood with your verbal communications, so now it is time to show the world with actions just what it is you intend to do.
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Rather than focusing on the restrictions and limitations of the last few days, this phase finds you preferring to be generous with your family. Do something completely outrageous as a way to bring fun and laughter into the fold. You may dream of exploring some faraway land, and if you can travel, go for it. Most of you will likely just explore in your head, read about foreign places, try exotic cuisine, watch foreign films, or meet people from other cultures. This can be a good time to learn something new, take a class, or go back to school. You may feel restless if you force yourself to stick to traditional ways. If a new romance has recently begun, look for any hidden details that reveal the true intent of this interest, as you may be far more romantic than this romance actually is.
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
It is best you delve into that creativity of yours today Virgo. Explore physical rather than verbal ways of expression, as it will be easy to be misunderstood. You could take something old and make it new again. You're more intense and investigative, and have the energy to get to the core of any matter. You can pick up on the little things that people do and say, allowing you to make quicker judgments, which is necessary because you likely have to work more with others to get things done right now. You can have disputes with a business partner or over joint finances. Basically, this cycle encourages you to look within to solve your concerns, rather than towards the external for assistance.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Today's energy is giving you a good dose of imagination and creative input. You are encouraged to explore your imagination and move beyond finding harmony in the pleasing of others at your own detriment. Driven by Mars, you need more commitment in your personal and business relationships, and with the projects and appointments you commit yourself to. The idea of commitment isn't as terrifying as it might usually be. You can butt heads with your loved ones a little more, but find a way to compromise quickly so it doesn't drag on too long. Eligible Librans may decide to make a relationship more serious. Strive to bring more balance and harmony in your life to maintain your energy. Explore the day and seek new ways of expression.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The relentless desire to change is paramount and today you begin the process. There's a lot to do and you're completely focused on getting every little task done. Tackle the basics first, the things that absolutely need to get done before you can do anything else. Mars urges you to take on more projects and duties, so you may appear scattered, but you want to be busy, otherwise the idle energy will turn into anxiety. Issues at work with your coworkers may lead to arguments, or having a workplace injury. This can be a great time to look for a new job. You are generous and kind, imaginative yet quiet preferring to seek alternative forms of emotive release rather than discussions and affection.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Every hurdle, every conflict, every dream and every memory have all unraveled a path to a new beginning. Your creativity surges, and you can take a creative approach to matters and projects. This is a good time to pursue a creative endeavor. You have more energy for fun instead of work, and have a hard time focusing on your duties and responsibilities. Your inner child can come out a little, and you can pick up a new hobby. This is also a good time for love and romance, and you have more energy for both of those things. This cycle is a spiritual acceptance of the past and a renewed attitude for the future.
Lucky Number098
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The aim of this month has been to alter your financial situation, adjust your dreams and face the reality of the present by sweeping out the hidden elements that may have been holding you back. It has been tough, it has been painful and this cycle signals a time when your faith in yourself begins to grow once more. Mars urges you to spend more time at home or with your family, who may need more attention from you for some reason. Work on your home at this time, or try to buy, sell, or move. With Uranus also in your 4th house, this can happen unexpectedly or suddenly. You can also be more subjective, and are less open to other people.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Enough is enough! You are always ready for change and the shift of the Moon into your sign is just the inspiration you have been looking for. There's a lot that you have to say, and you're going to say it. Your mind is much more active, which is good for mental projects and intellectual pursuits. Stay busy though, or mental overdrive will lead to anxiety. Keep your mind occupied.There is much more clarity with this energy and you will have a firmer grasp on what you wish to explore. Your imagination is ignited and you will be far happier to put your thoughts into actions rather than sitting around discussing them.
Lucky Number604
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Even though on the surface life seems normal, underneath you are undergoing a personal transformation at the New Moon in Aquarius. Your goal is to clear out unnecessary internal clutter; your focus is to bring your highest aims to fruition and your communications involve all that inspire and motivate you. As Mars marches into Aries, the more money you have, the more secure you feel. Conversely, you can also spend more money during this time, not paying attention to how much you're spending and blowing through money quickly. Happiness and expression of your inner hopes is the driving aim of this cycle.
