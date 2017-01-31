Horoscopes

January 31, 2017 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Restless and changeable, you find it hard to concentrate today. It's hard for you to define exactly why you feel grumpy and impatient. You will not actively seek conflict, but will certainly be defensive against any form of restriction. Quite the rebel! Remind yourself that the brief action of today may have long term effects, so look before you leap.

Lucky Number

213

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The ability to focus on daily routine will seem an impossible task today. You want to let your hair down and do something wild and out of the ordinary. Not a thing wrong with that Taurus, just ensure that this surprising change of behavior is fun, exciting - and not something you will regret tomorrow. For those who desire to delve deeper into these new perspectives with like-minded people, this is a great time to join a new group.

Lucky Number

818

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Easier said than done and is it practical? Not always, that's where the term 'baby steps' comes from. Bored and impatient with your daily routine, you will be impulsive in your desire to change it and change it now. To bring a dream to reality is a lengthy process that does require deeper thought and even more planning. Don't attempt to build Rome in just one day.

Lucky Number

390

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

For Cancerians who have a long distance love affair, this is just the day to jump in the car, buy a plane ticket or take a train to unite yourself with your love. Others, who have been exploring the deeper meaning of life and spiritual experiences, will find the daily routine mundane and desire to partake in far more interesting and exciting activities involving soul connection and travel. Embrace this energy and find an alternative experience to brighten your day.

Lucky Number

484

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Emotionally impulsive and craving excitement, you delve into the alternative and the unusual. Singles will roam to find that sensational sexual connection whilst attached Lions will do all to explore a variety of means to sizzle and soar to new heights of passion. There is a danger of the romantic delusion having little reality, but if you accept that, then this brief but intense influence will indeed be a day to remember.

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's a tough day to find your feet, Virgo. Frustration and boredom with the mundane is the theme, as your mind wanders to greener possibilities. You won't seek active conflict today, but if another attempts to restrict you or criticizes your ideals, you may be prone to impulsive reactions. An idealistic influence that will see you desire and seek a new and exciting experience.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

The daily routine just won't happen for you, especially if it is restrictive in any way. Craving excitement, grab the hand of your love, your child or delve into your favorite pastime and escape the mundane into excitement. It has been a tough few days and this moment is yours for the 'breaking'. Don't pretend today Libra, as the change will show you just the little things can help the bigger things come to fruition.

Lucky Number

853

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Just when you thought all was lost, a startling new possibility crosses your path! This may be a tantalizing new love, news of a child, a solution to a longstanding concern or a brand new creative outlet that finds your heart soaring with excitement. Expect the unexpected and totally flow where this day takes you Scorpio!

Lucky Number

321

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You desire to break free from past traditions and your home environment. If possible, take a short trip to a new location preferably near water, so that you don't react too hastily and cause long standing issues with those who share your home life. You crave excitement, but don't create conflict to break the monotony.

Lucky Number

083

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It will be hard to concentrate on your true feelings as your mind is focused on what needs to be done today. You need to change your present routine and bring some hope. Others find you moody and hard to approach, so do your best to avoid conflict, as this energy may bring regret at a later stage.

Lucky Number

097

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

From the enthusiastic dynamics of yesterday to the reality of today sees many Aquarians come crashing to to the ground, feeling a brand new frustration as they consider the details involved with the tasks at hand. An exceptionally creative energy that can achieve great things, it just simply lacks the patience for the more tedious elements and finer details. Delegate where possible to move away from drastic reactions.

Lucky Number

612

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You feel less restricted today by rules and regulations and will make a decision or take action that surprises those around you. Consider your options carefully, as this is an impulsive influence. If you have been nervous about your inner thoughts and have lacked the edge to give things a go, this could be just the energy you need to take that first step.

Lucky Number

699

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

