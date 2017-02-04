Horoscopes for Saturday, February 4, 2017

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison?