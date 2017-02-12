Horoscopes for Sunday, February 12, 2017

Aries
The test is to find patience and tolerance for yourself and those around you. You will lack the patience in your romantic life and find your friends input more than annoying. You are noticing the flaws in what seemed to be a great idea at the time. Romances that are not true connections will not last this influence, and friendships that are not strong will be no more.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The energy is all over the place with this cycle for you Taurus, where one moment you will justified for your plans of change, then feel guilty for perhaps being too forceful, or maybe you even feel selfish within your wants. This will cause a clash of egos with those at home and within the workplace. Appreciate that this is showing you possible hurdles and these will show you if you are following the right path.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Tonight's blaze of light will bring surprises. There may be reversals of attitude or changes of mood in those around you, especially someone in authority. You may have to deal with a tricky or difficult situation at home. Be careful what you say if you want something. Review plans or ideas. You'll get some sense of how things are really going. Is something or someone just not what you thought?
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Something may come to a head as local news comes along. You may see that you're headed for a change with the work you're doing. It's either time to start something or stop something. The end result should be to make your situation more satisfying. Watch health concerns. If there's been a problem of some kind, it's time to take action. Maybe what's needed is a complete change in the way you do things.
Lucky Number253
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Today will throw light on your financial situation. However, it may not be immediately clear what the next steps are. Take time to think things through. Get a gauge on the real relation between what you have and what you owe. See what practical steps you can take to narrow any gap. If you're thinking of any new moves, check out what they'd really mean before you go ahead.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The Moon in your sign will be an improvement and show you just how things stand. Weigh up the impact that you are having on those around you after the Full Moon. Does something need to be changed? Does the balance need to be shifted one way or the other? Joint arrangements may need a review or even a complete change. Watch how they're working first. Then discuss them.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Your peace could be disturbed today as something comes up unexpectedly or out of the blue. Prepare for a change or an interesting development with partners and close associates. Spend some time considering your creative or spiritual life. Are you really doing things as you want to do them? Are you living in a way that really fulfils you? Open a process towards change if you're not satisfied.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Romance could flourish and a friend may wish to become closer. If you're full of passion for your love, you might like to indulge yourself with some fine food and even finer entertainment. If you're working in the day, save the evening for something special. Be stylish but not too lavish. A friend may contact you with news. Prepare for avid discussion.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Feelings come bubbling to the surface in the career environment today. Yours or somebody else's. You may see how someone feels about you or a situation you're in together. You may find that your feelings are mixed or even volatile. Be conscious of just what can and can't be said. This may reveal a sense of disillusionment or worries about the course you're on.
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Travel or communications from afar may be fractious for you today. You may have your mind on other things than those you have to listen to. People going in other directions don't want to give ground. News or information may change the focus for you. Adjust quickly to altered circumstances. Ethnic or cultural connections may feature.
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The Moon moves on into cautious Virgo, revealing some facts about finance. Take them on board. Be ready for a salutary lesson in what can and can't be done. There may be tension as you have to revise your plans or schemes in light of a fiscal development. Friends may be affected by a change in the financial climate. Wait for the dust to clear before you reassess. You may hear startling or surprising news.
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
There may be a situation with partners or close associates as the Moon slips into Virgo. Listen to what others have to say and try to see their side. You may have to make decisions or change the way you do things when it comes to your dealings with someone close. Take things in then give them time to settle and integrate. Give back for what's been given.
