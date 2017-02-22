Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Aries
Having dealt with the obstructions, it's time to make your move. Be sure you overcome any financial glitches, especially regarding shared or partner's funds, credit and taxation matters. Use your intuition to finish the package and tie up loose ends. Unexpected or sudden developments will favor your plan.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Making new friends, or sharing new experiences with ones you love will produce a beautiful mood, Taurus. Other cultures are fascinating on days like this, so why not visit an import shop, or check out an exhibition of foreign arts and crafts? Go with a friend, but be prepared to be swept away by the charms of that dark, handsome stranger hovering in the background. Dinner at an ethnic restaurant would be just the thing to stimulate your tastebuds.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Money is a bit of a bugbear today, Gemini. Check all financial arrangements and make sure your payments are up to date, especially with the taxman. If you are thinking of borrowing, or of entering a speculative arrangement, make sure you read all the fine print. You should get some good news tonight and those of you who have been considering an emotional commitment will feel ready to move.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Now that the cosmic hump has been crossed, the atmosphere for the Crabs is very nice. Emotional partnerships and close relationships cruise into the stratosphere. Others show up to help, keep you company, or provide emotional support. An emotional high boosts your vitality and creative projects go well, as your imagination is enhanced. Opportunities emerge with regard to women and children, especially in cultural or academic fields. Expressing your feelings will establish better rapport, especially with your spouse or partner.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Tensions struggle to the surface in the afternoon, as a tiresome focus on work, underlings and daily routines emerges. Still, a tryst behind the filing cabinet is not entirely out of the question, if not today then tomorrow, my growling cubs. Tonight is markedly favoured for the pursuit of the beloved on the internet.
Lucky Number984
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Well, you've taken it to a new level, so now you are ready to speculate on the outcome. Be very cautious today as some seemingly great ideas could be rather deceptive; be sure to read all the fine print. In fact, forget about them for the time being and spend time with kids. Concentrate instead on the fabulous time you are going to have tonight and the brilliant flashes of inspiration you will receive as the planets turn in your favor.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Wrap up all those things you've been busy with and cool out for a while at home. You could get quite artistic if you relax and enjoy yourself. Why not discuss home improvements with the family? Or financial matters, as these are moving in your favor. Some insights here might pay off in coming weeks.
Lucky Number424
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
For much of the day, the energy is rather edgy and you have a feeling that financial developments in particular are somewhat inconvenient, or somehow out of joint. Work is tricky, but then a sea-change comes and everything seems to slot in. The cosmic winds fill your sails and you feel smart, sociable and sexy. You'll be energized, so much so that you'll still be up to receive a fabulously clever inspiration, where you see the way to making a bunch of cash, or more likely figure out how to enact new chapters of the Perfumed Garden!
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Financial fudges raise their furry little heads today, Archers. If any dodgy deals are being done, it may be you who has to pay. Be sure that all dealings are kept above board, as there are subtle forces at work today that will provoke problems with finances or business deals that are not open to public scrutiny. Court cases are not favoured, but cultural events augur well this evening.
Lucky Number161
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Your personality comes on stream as the profound joys of shopping and enjoying the ambience of the mall arouse your enthusiasm. You take a much more positive direction and will be inclined to feature in local meetings, or lively neighborhood debates. Financial concerns are in something of a disarray, but you will deal with that when necessary, as today good news and pleasant relationships are definitely the go.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
The vibe calms down today, so you can draw your energies inside and prepare for the approaching shebang. It is quite a social sort of day for some, but for you it's a good time to settle in with a book or video and enjoy some quiet time. Maybe some creative writing would be good, or catch up on emails.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The energy now is much more social, dear Fish, so you will feel more comfortable with your friends and less concerned about appearances. Your ambitions still struggle for suitable expression, but by the end of the day your heart will have changed tack and surprisingly lovely energies will come forward, especially for your relationships. You'll feel more at home in your skin, which is a good way to be, as your skin is what keeps your insides in.
