Horoscopes for Thursday, February 23, 2017

Aries
You are not aggressive today but will state your case with cool clarity and if provoked you will not back away from conflict. The desire to be with strong, passionate and stable individuals is strong so you will seek a mirror image of how you view yourself. Today is one of those days where you take great pride in your earning capacity and your ability to provide for yourself and those you love.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Communications will run as smooth as silk for you today, without an ounce of aggression. Express yourself with clarity and determination. You will rise to any challenges with calm intellect but those around you best be warned if they expect an easy victory. You are not recognized as the bull for no reason and they will be surprised if they try and change your mind. It quite simply, won't happen.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
It's time to plan ahead or review your situation. Discussion with older people or those in authority may feature. It's a busy day but don't lose yourself in diverse activities as there are things that you just must accomplish. As long as you do something towards long term goals or work to resolve an ongoing situation, you'll finish the day with the feeling that you're getting somewhere.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Legend has it that the Crab can be stingy. Tight is the right measure for the purse strings today. Look at what you've got and what you have to spend then make sure the books are going to balance. Don't waste a cent on anything you don't need. You may be focusing on an important expenditure that has to be met. A relative or older family member may be testing or need advice or support.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You're in for a lift today, Leo! Lady Moon is about to make her glittering presence felt in your opposite sign. You could be in a mood, but that will be a benign one. Treat yourself to a few simple luxuries and a few tasty dishes of your favoured pussy chowder. Perhaps a lie in and a tasty brunch would do the trick. Get someone to rub your paws for you as well and the day will be complete.
Lucky Number123
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Take a deep breath and relax. Today's a day to attend to your own thoughts and your inner life. Catch up with rest. Take time for creative or spiritual endeavors. Just lose a few hours with a favourite book or dvd. You might take time for a heart to heart with your loved one. Share a confidence. Talk about your dreams for the future. Share a few of the private pleasures you most enjoy.
Lucky Number877
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You may be able to set aside the concerns of the working week as the day wears on. Friends could feature. There may be someone older whose company or advice you seek. You may even be pulled between the social engagements that you have and the things you want to do for yourself. A strong individual may feature in today's events, especially a creative female.
Lucky Number813
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
There could be a shift of mood today as proceedings get underway. You might start out with your own plans or just trying to get away from things but find that duty, work or family matters call you to heel. You'll have to give in to it, Scorpio. Take the bull by the horns and do what has to be done. There could be pressure building up with career or dealings with authority. Tread warily.
Lucky Number858
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
It might feel that you're caught in the grip of what you have to do as the day begins. Just go along with it but be aware there's a change of mood coming. You'll have a chance to break with routine and get away later on. Head out and see some unfamiliar sights. Try a show or a new venue to get your pulses racing. Venture to a new part of town for a tasty meal in a foreign restaurant.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
It's a restless day and money could be much on your mind. However, you may be thinking about the money that you don't have and need. Don't make it an exercise in frustration. And don't waste your spending power on things you don't really need just to let off some steam. Get that body working, Capricorn. Pound the track or organize a few rounds of bedroom aerobics with a willing partner.
Lucky Number898
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
You're normally a cooperative creature even though independent. However, you may come up against someone who just doesn't want to give in to the process of getting on. Work around them for the moment but try to see what's actually going on between you. You may be dealing with someone older or someone who is (or believes themselves to be) an authority of sorts. Time will bring them round.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
During the course of the day, you'll slip into a simple and practical gear. There are little jobs to be done and you'll need to be organized and on the ball to get them out of the way. Be discerning as to where and how you start and you'll get through the list twice as fast. Health concerns may feature. Look after yourself. If there are any minor problems, take care of them. Focus on creative effort.
