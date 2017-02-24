Horoscopes for Friday, February 24, 2017

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere Pause

1:00 JCSU at the CIAA on Wednesday

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained