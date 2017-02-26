Horoscopes for Sunday, February 26, 2017

Aries
The atmosphere is lively and erratic, as the planets leap about like a flock of young goats in preparation for today's New Moon in Pisces. Brilliant inspiration that might have come to you in dreams last night needs to be tagged and branded immediately! Obstruction and power struggles emerge later, but you'll recover and power on regardless, as the cosmos kisses you on the cheek and brings great news tonight. Romance is also favoured.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
There is new energy from surprising sources now, as the New Moon points up the need to resolve financial projects, especially with friends or organizations of which you are a member. By transforming your approach you can overcome obstructive people and move forward to greater success in the future.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Cosmic waves surge over you as the New Moon in Pisces signals a time for making a new start in the career environment, at home, and in the image you show to others. The energies leap and flash from one extreme to the other, but that should not bother a chameleon like you! Put your mind to work and some serious benefit will come your way as sparks of genius are bursting like firecrackers!
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
This has to be one of the best New Moons of the year for you, my scrumptious seafood dish. Loaded with creative fervor, you will shine in all skies, as your talents are energized by the cosmic forces, especially in the early hours. You are a night bird anyway, so soak in the cosmic rays. You can do well in personal relationships of all types, and financial issues that have been bugging you can be resolved in your favor. Enjoy!
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
The cosmos has been full of frantic activity surrounding this New Moon, so I expect some blazing brilliance to burst forth, whether from poets, politicians or pomegranates. Lions can surge forward on the power of this lunation, full of wonder at the depth of life's mysteries, and marvelling at the insight you have gained into psychological motivations and of course, sex. Mainly you'll be spending money like a man with no arms, putting it all on the drip feed. Wise lions will be booking a trip, or getting ready to bail out to the Bahamas.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Bright ideas come out of the blue today, and it becomes clearer how to deal with obstructive forces in relationships. This is the time to make a brand new start with your significant other, or to develop new emotional relationships if you are single. It's a brilliant day to further your goals and implement your plans, especially if they are connected with friends, associations and groups. Family matters are favoured too.
Lucky Number752
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
This New Moon is surrounded by remarkable if erratic brilliance and leaps of intuition. It particularly benefits new projects for you, especially those with a financial and work-oriented flavor. Relationships in the working environment are able to be smoothed down with pleasant words, but badly expressed communications will produce resistance. It's a good time to set a solid foundation for cherished new ventures, especially connected with faraway places, cultural pursuits, academic matters, religion and the higher mind, or travel.
Lucky Number990
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The cosmos dips and waves like a rollercoaster as your powers of stability are tested by the energies released. Passions run hot and life's mysteries are revealed. Your remarkable powers of psychological acuity are stimulated and you move your mind to a new level. It's ideal for making new love or for deepening an old love and placing it on a firm foundation for the future. Speculative ventures are favoured.
Lucky Number428
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
It's an important lunation, Archers, marking beneficial changes and new attachments that will ultimately alter your life. Make a new start at home and in domestic and family conditions, because the main focus is in that sector of your chart. Don't let your mouth run away with you and these energies will expand your consciousness and lift you to a higher level of being. Unexpected changes will lead you down new paths to prosperity, health and personal wellbeing, as well as supporting the long term viability of your relationships.
Lucky Number963
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Excitement is all around you as the cosmic jokers dance their stately jig. You have everything going for you in the local environment, and neighbors, siblings and local worthies are just as likely to drop in. The world of email, texting and mobile madness will descend on you like a cloud of bees. You can sup on this honey if you play your cards right, so allow yourself to express your plans and focus your energies. Be creative!
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Financial and career projects keep you busy, but the time is here to lay plans for the longer term in these areas. The lively atmosphere signals some obstacles, especially through obtuse communications, but you are good with words and should be able to clarify the issues. Your trademark detachment will stand you in good stead today, but others are likely to be quite shaky. Calm them down and set things rolling.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The height of the year for you is your personal New Moon, the New Moon in Pisces. This year it is particularly strong, bringing a solar eclipse in far southern latitudes, so not visible for most of the world. Nevertheless, you can implement changes leading to social advancement and the achievement of your ambitions. The planetary parade is marching to your tune, but what a tune it is! Great leaps of consciousness will take place as your mind expands. It signals a very romantic and adventurous period, when you will strike out in a new direction. Brilliant ideas will almost overwhelm you, but as you assimilate them the world will seem brand new. Go Fish!
