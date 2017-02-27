Horoscopes for Monday, February 27, 2017

Aries
Sleep in if you can, for when you get up the world will seem so much nicer. Your thought patterns will take a more positive turn and your imagination will be noticeably active. The atmosphere will buoy you up and if you are a risk taker, there are very good vibrations happening for you. It will be a beautiful night, when amazing things can happen, so don't miss it.
Lucky Number849
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Your mood takes a turn for the better, as the party last night may have taken on an aggressive tinge if you stuck it out to the wee hours. Ugh. Despite all, your mind is still cracking sharp, so put that whip to work! Use your imagination to formulate this brilliance, but be sure that ventures you undertake with friends or associates are all that they seem. Tonight the energy is extremely fortunate, so put your dreams to work in preparation for a remarkable day tomorrow.
Lucky Number168
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
A potential for disagreement warns that conversations should be kept light and practical, not focusing on politics or religion. As the day grows longer, avoid chest-beating or boasting, as that might spoil what promises to be a very special evening. Fortunate developments ring your bell tonight, especially regarding relationships with those from afar. Money can be made, but it may be that you'll need to stay up late.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Children in your life might be a bit troublesome or demanding today, Cancer, but your instinctive understanding and love for them will see you through. There is some potential for an opening up of the mysterious side of life, if you are spiritually or mystically inclined. Otherwise, watch your expenditures and don't get in over your head. The loves of your life are greatly supported and will prove beneficial.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Religious and spiritual experience appeals today, as the border between the inner and outer realms thins somewhat. Cultural pursuits also occupy your mind, so if you can fit in both, why not visit a cultural shrine, such as an art gallery, as well as a religious one? Beautiful relationships and expansive good luck are the underlying energies. Work, health and finances also benefit.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Spend the day with your mate, or if you are flying solo, have some friends over to discuss spiffy ideas to use in business, sport, or politics. Spiritually minded virgins need to think long and hard about life's purpose, as the energies turn very much in your favor after midnight. Is life full of suffering, or is it all in the way we look at it?
Lucky Number239
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
This is a fortunate day for Libra, as your mind will be sharp and imagination lively. However, there can be elements of delusion or even deception at work here, so before you leap in, make sure you examine the details carefully. Be restrained in your diet, and moderate with alcohol. A friendly match would be good, or a group workout, with considerable benefit developing.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Your powers of communication are aroused, Scorpio, as the spirit moves you. The romantic haze drifts pleasantly across the landscape and your fantasies multiply like fractal fairy tales. It's a wonderful day for self-expression and your talents stretch themselves out in the glistening light, so make the most of it. The afternoon is subject to financial risk, but so long as you hedge your bets, you'll find that tonight brings a brilliant conclusion to any financial developments and provides a lovely cushion for romantic favors.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Have a lazy day around the house, you hopeless romantics. Or if you are spiritually inclined, attend a religious meeting or meditative gathering. Your imagination and spiritual awareness awakens under this aspect, so it would be good to invite them over to your place for discussion after the meeting. Remarkable progress can be achieved and even healing can be found, especially for soul wounds. Beauty and joy emerge - and financial success is stimulated later.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
A day for loping along, taking it easy and not making waves. You can find benefit in local gatherings, whether at the spiritual level in church or temple, or in the social sphere at a sports meet or a big sale. Let your imagination run free and you'll find what you need. The energy later is highly fortunate, especially for religious experience, but also for personal financial matters. You might well be moved to change your personal value system. Stay up, don't miss it.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Your mental state is better, but there still remains something of a cloud of unknowing surrounding your financial life. Methinks tis time for a rethink on these matters, as later in the day promised to be much more suited to your idea of what is desirable and what is not. In fact it promises to be truly beneficial, so long as you are able to accept what the cosmos has in mind for you, rather than quivering in a funk. Take advice from friends, as fortune lies this year with them, and with groups you belong to.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You're firing on all eight today, so it would be ideal for a garden party, or a gathering of like-minded souls. You feel comfortable with yourself and attract others who share your interests. If you have some colleagues over, the mental energy will rise until cool career moves can be calculated, deliberated and maybe even instituted. Romance is still on the agenda and tonight will be a truly remarkable night.
