March 14, 2017 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon flies through charming Libra and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, turning the spotlight on your most meaningful relationships. You may find that your partner needs your attention and if your attention is not forthcoming, he or she may get a bit testy. You can bring joy and lightheartedness to your partnership now by letting your creativity flow.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may find yourself in a subservient position today as the Moon activates your sixth house of service to others. As long as the work you are doing provides satisfaction for you, you shouldn't mind. If, however, you find yourself in a position of forced obligation with very little reward, the determined Bull may have a hard time concealing your reactions.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon moves through your fifth house of pleasure, urging you to indulge in a bit of playtime. Your body actually needs a certain amount of recreation every day, and it seems you haven't been getting your quota. Spending time with your children or working on a creative project is also good medicine. If you are romantically involved, expect passion this evening!

Lucky Number

100

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the nurturing Moon blending with fortunate Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?

Lucky Number

118

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The urge to spend money may hit you over the next two days as the Moon glides through your second house of personal finances. Impulse buys are almost irresistible; you may have to avoid retail stores entirely. If you are tempted to shop on the Internet, try placing your credit cards in a glass of water in your freezer. You'll have to wait until they thaw before you buy anything, giving you a chance to reconsider!

Lucky Number

878

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon sails through your first house of personality today, boosting your energy. The next two days will find you champing at the bit, determined to accomplish your goals. Don't allow your drive to get in the way of good manners. Even if you are forced to deal with idiots, you must use your trademark diplomacy and calm. It will be all too easy to go ballistic because of delays and mix-ups.

Lucky Number

554

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Find ways to soothe your soul and refresh your spirit as your lunar low cycle continues. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so get out the candles and aroma therapy oils! Avoid watching upsetting newscasts. Create a ritual that will help soothe you when your energies are at a low ebb.

Lucky Number

165

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Archers will experience increased energy as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll be more in the mood for lunch with co-workers and friendly chitchat than you were yesterday. In fact, some of your colleagues have terrific ideas for the future. Consider a partnership with someone who has been by your side for years.

Lucky Number

985

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Many Sea-Goats will be working overtime at their responsibilities, whether they are employed or not. It seem that everyone is depending on you and that some are taking you for granted. You can make a lot of progress in your career now, but make sure that other people are aware of your efforts. The normally reserved Sea-Goats are often shy about broadcasting their achievements, but it's time to call attention to all your hard work.

Lucky Number

476

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You'll be more enthusiastic about trying new things as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. This is a wonderful time to be open to meeting new people and going new places and your positive attitude will be contagious. However, some of you may be dealing with issues of fear and prejudice. Take a deep breath and vow to let go of fear of the unknown.

Lucky Number

891

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your mood may grow increasingly intense as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, power and money today. You'll feel passionate about everything, which may come as a surprise to those who think of you as generally calm and analytical. If you're in a comfortable intimate relationship, now is the time to draw the curtains and make the ceiling shake.

Lucky Number

273

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Horoscopes

