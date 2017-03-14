Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Aries
The Moon flies through charming Libra and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, turning the spotlight on your most meaningful relationships. You may find that your partner needs your attention and if your attention is not forthcoming, he or she may get a bit testy. You can bring joy and lightheartedness to your partnership now by letting your creativity flow.
Lucky Number111
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You may find yourself in a subservient position today as the Moon activates your sixth house of service to others. As long as the work you are doing provides satisfaction for you, you shouldn't mind. If, however, you find yourself in a position of forced obligation with very little reward, the determined Bull may have a hard time concealing your reactions.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon moves through your fifth house of pleasure, urging you to indulge in a bit of playtime. Your body actually needs a certain amount of recreation every day, and it seems you haven't been getting your quota. Spending time with your children or working on a creative project is also good medicine. If you are romantically involved, expect passion this evening!
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
With the nurturing Moon blending with fortunate Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?
Lucky Number118
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The urge to spend money may hit you over the next two days as the Moon glides through your second house of personal finances. Impulse buys are almost irresistible; you may have to avoid retail stores entirely. If you are tempted to shop on the Internet, try placing your credit cards in a glass of water in your freezer. You'll have to wait until they thaw before you buy anything, giving you a chance to reconsider!
Lucky Number878
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The Moon sails through your first house of personality today, boosting your energy. The next two days will find you champing at the bit, determined to accomplish your goals. Don't allow your drive to get in the way of good manners. Even if you are forced to deal with idiots, you must use your trademark diplomacy and calm. It will be all too easy to go ballistic because of delays and mix-ups.
Lucky Number554
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Find ways to soothe your soul and refresh your spirit as your lunar low cycle continues. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so get out the candles and aroma therapy oils! Avoid watching upsetting newscasts. Create a ritual that will help soothe you when your energies are at a low ebb.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Archers will experience increased energy as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll be more in the mood for lunch with co-workers and friendly chitchat than you were yesterday. In fact, some of your colleagues have terrific ideas for the future. Consider a partnership with someone who has been by your side for years.
Lucky Number985
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Many Sea-Goats will be working overtime at their responsibilities, whether they are employed or not. It seem that everyone is depending on you and that some are taking you for granted. You can make a lot of progress in your career now, but make sure that other people are aware of your efforts. The normally reserved Sea-Goats are often shy about broadcasting their achievements, but it's time to call attention to all your hard work.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You'll be more enthusiastic about trying new things as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. This is a wonderful time to be open to meeting new people and going new places and your positive attitude will be contagious. However, some of you may be dealing with issues of fear and prejudice. Take a deep breath and vow to let go of fear of the unknown.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Your mood may grow increasingly intense as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, power and money today. You'll feel passionate about everything, which may come as a surprise to those who think of you as generally calm and analytical. If you're in a comfortable intimate relationship, now is the time to draw the curtains and make the ceiling shake.
