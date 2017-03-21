Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Aries
You might be feeling a bit of pressure now that the Sun's in your sign and the Moon is passing through your tenth house of career and reputation; all eyes are upon you as you make your way today. Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is prepared to help you with personal issues.
Lucky Number776
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Many Bulls will be flying the friendly skies during this time frame; don't let thick traffic and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure while the Moon is passing through your ninth house of travel and adventure, but it'll also be easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
The intuitive Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money today, urging you to dig below the surface. You may have deep thoughts to contend with... just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitable death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your partner as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Love is in the air as the tender Moon passes through Capricorn and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships; you may even be slightly overwhelmed by emotion as high energy Mercury and excessive Jupiter combine. If you are in a committed relationship, stay home and enjoy simple pleasures tonight. If you are single and looking, you might just meet someone who rocks your world.
Lucky Number603
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The Moon is in ambitious Capricorn today, lighting up your house of health and service. If you have the day off today, tend to your physical and mental well-being. Eat light and healthy foods that will help cleanse your system. No matter what your physical shape, find an activity that will get your blood circulating. Today is for worshipping the temple of your body!
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The Moon is in Capricorn today, stimulating your loving nature. Those with children will enjoy spending time with them; make an ordinary day a special occasion with your natural creativity. Love can be found in many places; visit the old folks, take a walk with a lover, or volunteer to play with the animals at your local animal shelter.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon drifts through responsible Capricorn and your fourth house of home and family, making you glad to be home at last this evening. If you're entertaining at home everything should run smoothly; your place will be a warm, cosy haven. Surround yourself with your loved ones and enjoy everything you have been working so hard for.
Lucky Number562
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
As the changing Moon enters Capricorn and your third house of communication, you may feel like you have caught a second wind. Just when you are trying to relax it seems the phone won't stop ringing off the hook; just when you are trying to go to sleep it seems that your mind won't quiet. Skip caffeinated beverages during the afternoon to keep your body on schedule.
Lucky Number116
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The Archer often has surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Capricorn and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on your family during this time frame, so why not do some shopping this evening? It's easy to feel generous.
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
After a slow start to the morning, you should have a second wind as the Moon stimulates your first house of personality. In fact, you may have so much energy that it'll be hard to fall asleep tonight. Avoid caffeine (including chocolate) and stimulating activity after the sun sets. Try taking a warm bath about an hour before bedtime to ensure a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Today should get off to a positive start, but the changing Moon is in Capricorn and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. It may be hard to express yourself as it seems the words are on the tip of your tongue but just won't come out the way you want them to.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Spending time with friends and family should be enjoyable as the Moon enters responsible Capricorn today - slow down and savour the moment. Surround yourself with people who make you feel good about yourself because life's too short to waste on people you can never satisfy. You can choose your own tribe, and blood ties are not a requirement....
