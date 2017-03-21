Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 21, 2017

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting Pause

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained