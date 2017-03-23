Horoscopes for Thursday, March 23, 2017

Aries
The passing Moon lights up your eleventh house of friends and associates, activating passionate Mars and sensual Venus. Friends may become lovers and lovers seem more like friends under these influences. Creativity is high, so those of you in artistic fields should take advantage of the visiting muse. Children's interests are highlighted.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The passing Moon activates your tenth house of career and status, placing more pressure on you to perform during the next two days. The cosmos may create a conflict for you at work; you may be forced to spend more time dealing with domestic issues than your supervisors care for.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The presence of the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure may have you running here and there today. You may want to sit down and plan your day before you leave the house; the more organized you can be, the better the day will go. In fact, the sooner you return home, the better. With stern Saturn in your seventh house of others, it is time to tend to your personal life.
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The Moon passes through your eighth house, stirring up thoughts of the hereafter. You may or may not be at peace with the great cycle of life; if you are not at peace, it is time to review your beliefs and the feelings they are based upon. Witness the glory of the sunrise, flowers in bloom, children at play, old folks reminiscing, and the serenity of the sunset for your answers.
Lucky Number142
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The Moon enters Aquarius today, blending with Venus and Mars. Those of you who are unattached are likely to make quite an impression on someone as you may seem even more intriguing and unique than usual. You may find yourself attracted to those who make quite a splash themselves... just remember, love takes time.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
It's time to check on your physical and mental health... when was the last time you had a physical examination? Have you been to the dentist in the past year? Virgo is famous for sacrificing self for others, but this often translates into poor health and dentures at an early age. Turn over a new leaf and be a bit more selfish from now own. If you don't take care of yourself, you won't be able to help others.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The Moon lights up your fifth house of romance and pleasure, putting the emphasis on fun and games. The next two days are great for romance, so plan a special night on the town. Your friends will enjoy your company as you are the perfect compliment to them now. You may even find that a friendship is blossoming into something more.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Problems at home may interfere with your job today. It may be that pressures at work are causing you to neglect your family; if this is the case, try to make time for your loved ones this afternoon. Many of you will find the emotional tension grows stronger as the day wears on. You may need to get some fresh air in order to repair your nerves. Make time for yourself this evening.
Lucky Number125
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The pace of life picks up as the Moon passes through Aquarius and your third house of communications. Traffic jams are likely this afternoon as planetary influences make many people confused and distracted, causing minor accidents and big delays. If it seems like you will never get your work done today, don't worry. You'll have plenty of time to catch up later this week.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Try to find a balance while the Moon passes through your second house of personal finances, challenging aggressive Mars. You may be giving away too much, whether it's your tangible or intangible valuables. Then again, this is a potentially spiritual time for you: just remember, you don't have to give away everything and join a convent to be cleansed.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
With the luminous Moon sailing through your first house of personality, it's time to strut your stuff. Relationships and interactions with others are exciting and glamorous as Venus and Mars lend a note of intrigue. Mercury's influence helps to turn your thoughts to the mysterious and sensual. You may turn more than a few heads on this smoky, seductive day.
Lucky Number422
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The passing Moon drifts through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, making this a good time to recharge your spiritual batteries. Make time for rest and meditation so you can hear the small, still voice that often gets drowned out by the noise of everyday living. If you are having health problems, consider alternative therapies. Be sure to get plenty of sleep.
