Horoscopes for Saturday, March 25, 2017

Aries
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, signalling time for a personal retreat. This is a good time to get extra sleep and avoid unnecessary socializing. Recharging your spiritual batteries is important, so do the things that help you regain your balance. A quiet evening at home without the television set or Internet will help you center yourself.
Lucky Number874
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The changing Moon places the focus on your friendships today and this is one of the best days of the month to enjoy social activities. Those who are single may find love through a group or club you belong to, so be open to meeting new people. Working with others is especially gratifying. Consider getting a few friends together to do something constructive, such as picking up litter in your neighborhood.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, making some Archers more concerned with how the public sees them. Most Archers I know are refreshingly free of any self-conscious concerns, but you may feel the sting of self-scrutiny now. Just remember that no one notices you quite as much as you do... most people are too worried about themselves to care about how you are doing!
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
With the Moon entering Pisces and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. The Crab often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
A social challenge may present itself to you today. Friends and associates may be at war, calling on you to choose sides. You'll have to follow your heart on this one, Leo. You don't have to follow the old rules; in fact, if you do, you will be miserable. If you can't avoid the conflict, stick to your personal values like glue. They will serve you well.
Lucky Number124
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The changing Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, making it important for you to find a balance. This can be a romantic and magical time for you if you are allowed to shine. If you find you are under the control of a mate or partner who resents any attention you receive, you may need to rethink the relationship. A healthy relationship will make you feel good, not miserable.
Lucky Number472
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, making today perfect for organizing your environment. Have you looked in your refrigerator lately? Throw out anything that is past a reasonable expiration date. Consider your eating habits lately: the act of nourishing your body should be sacred. Don't come to the temple with cakes and chips... bring fresh fruits and vegetables to your table!
Lucky Number378
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The changing Moon enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure, helping your creative juices to flow. Pleasure-loving Venus will help you shine in social situations, so go ahead and say yes to invitations you receive for today. Spending time with your children or working on creative project will be rewarding. Those of you hoping for a romantic evening are likely to find love under the stars.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Despite the recent emphasis on public matters, the changing Moon makes you long for home, sweet home today. All the popularity in the world can't make up for being lonely at the end of the day. Many of you are in a state of relationship limbo with Saturn in your sign as retrograde Venus overhauls your closest relationships and the way you respond to intimate situations. Try to connect with your family for support.
Lucky Number189
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, making for a pleasant, if not busy day. Short trips may bring much pleasure, so consider taking a day trip with loved ones. You'd be surprised at how many interesting places are just an hour or two away from your home. Even if you live in the most remote of areas, there is bound to be a beautiful spot for you to discover.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances, reminding you to tend to your accounts. You may be enjoying a temporary increase in cash flow as the cosmos encourages others to be more generous towards you. Instead of spending money as fast as you receive it, try saving for a raining day. Sure, a new cashmere sweater would be lovely, but it won't collect interest.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You should feel strong and ready to face the world as the luminous Moon glides through your first house of personality today. Your relationships are likely to be pleasant as both structured Saturn and affectionate Venus encourage harmony. Devote as much time as possible to your mate, best friend, or business partner today. Love and friendship thrive under these influences.
