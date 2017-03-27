Horoscopes for Monday, March 27, 2017

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

With the Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, you may feel under the weather. For some Rams, this is a very depressing time as the Lunar Light has gone behind the curtain. However, it can be a time of powerful reflection and self analysis. It's time to give your spiritual batteries a complete overhaul. Honor your need for silence.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The loving Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, urging you to connect with good friends. Some of your friendships may crumble during the pressure of the next few days as stern Saturn reveals jealousy and power struggles. However, those who are tried and true will stay by your side. Plan a lazy, relaxing afternoon surrounded by a few good friends.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may find that pressure is beginning to build in the areas of your career and reputation. You may not be progressing as fast as you would like, but have patience. A personal relationship may be challenging you to rethink your plans for the future. A situation with a business partner or competitor may become very serious over the next few weeks.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Some Crabs may have a hard time staying on solid ground as the Moon moves through dreamy Pisces; dream big dreams that have no earthly hope of coming true and then see how quickly the universe moves to support your ambitions. There's no harm in imagining a fabulous future for yourself and your loved ones; just remember not to imagine your enemies getting their just rewards. They will get their due eventually, with or without your help!

Leo

July 23-August 22

With the energizing Sun, mental Mercury, and the mysterious Moon in your eighth house of sex, money and power, your imagination may be stimulated. Whether it is the dynamics of an intimate relationship, corporate takeover, or the secrets of life after death that intrigue you, you are likely to feel things very deeply today. Be open to understanding the reality of that which is unseen.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With the sensitive Moon in Pisces and your seventh house of partners, the focus is on your closest personal relationships, or lack of the same. Many Virgins have a hard time allowing anyone to get too close as they instinctively understand the implications of an intimate relationship. More than a few have found themselves playing psychiatric ward nurse to an overly needy loved one.

Libra

September 23-October 22

With the Moon entering mystical Pisces and your sixth house of health and service to others, your thoughts may turn to holistic healing. A very spiritual experience may be in store for you during the next two days or so. Be sure to get plenty of sleep so that your mind and body will be in optimum condition. You need to be open to messages the universe is sending you.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Moon sailing through your fifth house of romance, children and pleasure, you're about to experience your most creative time of the year. This is a day to indulge yourself no matter how slightly; try to do something just for the sheer joy of it. Too often, Scorpions spend their time handling responsibilities and taking on other people's problems, so take some time out for yourself.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon lights up your fourth house of home and family concerns today, urging you to pay more attention to what goes on under your own roof. Listen carefully to what your family has to say but pay even more attention to their actions. So often we take for granted those who mean the most to us. Don't let opportunities to express your appreciation pass you by.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon enters poetic Pisces today, giving you a way with words. Those of you who play a musical instrument will find your sound is deeper and contains more feeling; release everything that you have been holding in for the past few days. Even if it means engaging in primal scream therapy in your back yard, it's time to speak.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

One of the principles of spiritual prosperity is that of giving. Give today, whether it's of your time or of your material wealth. When you give, you prepare yourself to receive. When you worry less about yourself and concentrate on what you can do for others, you make this a better world and you open yourself to be blessed. If you have two of something, give one away.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You are basking in the glow of the Pisces Moon, which makes you even more alluring and mysterious than usual. Enjoy the attention and take advantage of the opportunity for romantic moments. However, you may encounter some frustrations at work as the sensitive Moon and unforgiving Saturn clash. Make sure you look busy whenever the boss walks by.

