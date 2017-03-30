Horoscopes for Thursday, March 30, 2017

Aries
With all the delightful distractions, it may be very hard to stay focused, yet this is precisely what you must do. If you don't attend to important matters, things are almost certain to get screwed up. Follow every letter to its destination and get the names of the people you talk to, when dealing with personal money matters. A mistake is waiting to happen.
Lucky Number603
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The changing Moon enters your first house of personality, placing you in the spotlight. You may be called upon to clear up confusion at home, but who better to fix things than you? Taking a leadership role will be easy for you today. Your high Lunar cycle will give you added emotional energy, for better or for worse. Use your charm and magnetism wisely.
Lucky Number150
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Step back from the rat race as the changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. You may not feel like retreating this morning, but by afternoon you will see the wisdom in spending some time alone. It is time to recharge your spiritual batteries, and first you must remove yourself from the psychic and emotional pollution that bombards you daily.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Moon enters sensual Taurus and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your associations a more emotional edge. One of your associates may need you right now; go ahead and lend a shoulder to cry on, but refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
The changing Moon is in determined Taurus and your tenth house of career and public image today. You may find yourself under a lot of pressure to perform for the public eye. Supervisors will be watching your every move, so try to look busy. If you get pulled over for a traffic violation, don't expect to get off with just a warning. It is time to dot every 'i' and cross every 't'!
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The changing Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure, favors pleasant journeys of all kinds. Not only will you be able to connect with different people from different cultures, but you will also be able to impart some of your own wisdom. Those Virgins working in spiritual and religious fields will find that today is a banner day. Your smile will be contagious.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The green-eyed monster may raise its ugly head as the retentive Moon spins through your house of sex, money and power. Money may be the most common subject of frustration, and personal values will run a close second place. If you feel like your power is slipping away from you, you may be inclined to lash out at an innocent bystander.
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Unfounded fears about your closest relationships may plague you. Avoid taking out your stress and anxiety on your loved ones. Do your best to communicate your needs and your worries to your partner. Your friends can also provide support and encouragement now.
Lucky Number860
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Even if you start the day off with rich pastries you can still attend to good health habits later in the day. Discipline yourself to do the things you know will improve both your mental and physical health. You may be under a bit of pressure over the next two days or so. Avoid indigestion by treating your body with care.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Sparks of passion and creativity are likely to fly as the emotional Moon challenges Saturn, your life-ruler. Those of you involved in light flirtations may find things are getting a bit hotter than you planned, while Sea-Goats who are in committed relationships may find naughty games are pleasant. If you have children, don't be surprised if they ask you The Big Question.
Lucky Number231
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, creating more pressure under your roof. It seems as though domestic relationships have been fraught with tension lately, but it's all part of the magnificent transformation your are currently going through. Sure, you'd rather donate a kidney than have to deal with these relationships issues, but the Universe is infinite in wisdom.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, combining with Mars to create confusion for you. Your emotions can make you sick today, so make an effort to maintain a peaceful, healthy environment. That may be next to impossible as your phone rings off the hook and everyone wants something done by yesterday or sooner.
