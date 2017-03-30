Horoscopes for Thursday, March 30, 2017

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail Pause

2:44 8-year-old Rock Hill girl pins wrestling championships

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:10 Survey finds Rock Hill businesses optimistic

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court