Horoscopes for Sunday, April 2, 2017

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special' Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:47 File video: Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

0:59 Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died

2:06 Rock Hill hosts Olympians, preschoolers at BMX Carolina Nationals

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver