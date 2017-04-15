Horoscopes for Saturday, April 15, 2017

Aries
Love has the power to transform your life as Venus turns direct. You might meet someone who knocks you off your feet and gives your life a meaning it never had until now. If you're already involved with someone, this is a great day for enjoying one another's company and also for talking about how you can improve your relationship in the future.
Taurus
You've really been through the mill in the past few days, but as Venus turns direct you can start to pull yourself together again. But first you've got to think about what happened and, preferably, talk about it as well to someone who understands. Do your best to learn more about yourself through this experience because then you'll have got something constructive out of it.
Gemini
A certain person has a tremendous impact on you as Venus turns direct, whether they appeal to you mentally or physically. There's definitely sexual magnetism in the air which makes life very exciting and unpredictable even if you aren't taking it seriously. If you do meet someone new now, it will be hard to get them out of your thoughts and maybe you won't want to.
Cancer
You're powerfully attracted to people who are important or influential as Venus turns direct. You admire the position they've reached and maybe you'd like some of it to rub off on you. Well, it's fine to show your admiration but try not to worship anyone simply because of who they are or what they represent. If you begin a relationship with someone today it will be very intense and significant for you.
Leo
You could fall in love with an idea or a belief as Venus turns direct, or you might be enchanted by the way someone's mind works. This will be a fascinating experience that could teach you a great deal about yourself. An in-depth conversation with a friend will give you plenty of food for thought, and might even lead to you to the answer to a current problem. Don't underestimate what happens today!
Virgo
Welcome the opportunity today to talk about your deepest feelings and needs, especially if you've been having a difficult time over the past few days. Have the courage to open up your heart to someone you trust as Venus turns direct, whether they're your other half, a long-term friend or an objective third party. A close relationship could also go through a very intense and passionate phase.
Libra
The relationship between you and a certain person will become much stronger and more intimate if you follow your instincts as Venus turns direct. Let this person into your life, perhaps by confiding in them or by letting them talk to you, or by working together to make your alliance more rewarding and enriching. What happens now could transform this relationship for ever.
Scorpio
If you've been having problems with a certain person recently, especially if you work with them, Venus turning direct brings a great chance to put matters right. Have a chat with them, say how you feel and do your best to patch things up. But make sure you mean it, and that there aren't any hints of blackmail or bargaining in what you're saying.
Sagittarius
You're feeling better today, which is good news after yesterday's rather downbeat atmosphere. This is a wonderful day for being with some of your favourite people because you'll appreciate having them around. You could also make some improvements to your relationship, almost without realizing it. As Venus turns direct, it's certainly a good day for burying the hatchet or forgiving one another for recent transgressions.
Capricorn
The emphasis is on close relationships at the moment and that theme continues today. At least things are a lot more cheerful for you than they were yesterday, which is good news. As Venus turns direct you also have the chance to change a relationship for the better, so maybe this is your opportunity to talk about what happened yesterday. This will be an emotional experience, so be prepared.
Aquarius
Relationships carry a lot of emotional impact as Venus turns direct, making it a great opportunity to be with some of the people you care about. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is a good day for sorting everything out and getting things back on track. It's also good for analyzing your feelings about someone so you know exactly where you stand.
Pisces
As Venus turns direct in Pisces after a lengthy retrograde phase, how can you make some small but telling changes to your life? Maybe you could spend more time on the priorities in life and less time on inessentials, such as vegging out in front of the TV when you would much rather sit in another room and read a book. All it takes is a little motivation and you've got plenty of that today.
