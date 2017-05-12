Horoscopes for Friday, May 12, 2017

Aries
Your thoughts turn to your values from today and these will occupy your mind for the coming fortnight. During this time you could find it useful to consider your priorities in life, and whether they get the attention they deserve or they have to take a back seat to other concerns. This will also be an excellent chance to talk about your finances to an expert or adviser.
Lucky Number763
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You haven't been very forthcoming recently but you're much more chatty and voluble from today. In fact, there may even be times when you'll be reluctant to draw breath and let anyone else have a chance to say anything. You'll be very wrapped up in personal concerns and will find it hard to think or talk about much else, but you may have to force yourself sometimes.
Lucky Number689
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You embark on a contemplative phase from today, during which you'll enjoy mulling over your thoughts in private. There could even be phases in which you're reluctant to say what you think and in which you prefer your own company. It's a great opportunity to teach yourself meditation or any other activity that helps you to explore your inner world.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Your thoughts turn to plans for the future from today, and you'll continue to think about them for the next two weeks. Maybe you haven't got anything exciting planned, in which case you need to get out your diary and arrange something nice. Or perhaps you're in the middle of making some long-range plans and you now need to pay even more attention to them than ever.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Are you fed up with your current job, or do you suspect that you aren't fulfilling your real purpose? Then start thinking about how you can improve the situation. Maybe you could retrain for a better-paid job or one that offers you more satisfaction? Or perhaps you should talk to your boss in case he or she has got some good suggestions.
Lucky Number324
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
If you're a typical Virgo you always enjoy using your brain, and that will be even more true than usual during the next two weeks. In fact, you'll have a great thirst for knowledge and will enjoy cramming as much of it into your brain as possible, whether you take off on journeys of the mind or body. If you're travelling you'll want to soak up as much of the local atmosphere as you can.
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The coming fortnight will be a fantastic opportunity to think seriously about your finances, and especially about those you share with other people. That might mean the joint account you share with your partner, the money you've invested in a savings account or the pension plan you're thinking of starting. If necessary, talk to someone whose business is money, so you know you're getting some good advice.
Lucky Number171
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The more you communicate with partners during the coming fortnight, the more improvement you will see in your relationships. After all, if you can't talk to one another, things will always be a bit iffy between you because something will be missing from your mutual understanding. This phase will also be good for taking part in discussions and generally expressing your opinions.
Lucky Number520
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
During the next two weeks you need to spend plenty of time thinking about your general health and fitness. Are you looking after yourself properly? Should you make an appointment with a health specialist so you can talk about a long-running problem? Or do you fancy reading a book that promises to boost your health or change your diet? Start making positive changes now, so they'll soon become second nature.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
During the coming fortnight you'll enjoy using your brain, whether for business purposes or purely for fun. You'll certainly enjoy pitting your wits against those of other people, so how about taking part in a pub quiz, so you can show off your general knowledge, or entering a competition. You're feeling lucky right now and, after all, someone's got to win. Why shouldn't it be you?
Lucky Number239
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Your thoughts turn to domestic pursuits from today, such as how to improve your home or when you can arrange a family gathering. During the coming two weeks you'll spend more time than usual talking to members of the family, especially if there's something special to discuss. If you're making some home-improvement plans, make sure you share them with everyone who'll be affected by them so you can sound them out.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
During the coming fortnight, thanks to Mercury the Messenger you'll spend a lot of time talking to other people. Expect more phone calls than usual, visitors to your home and you might get caught up in some neighborhood activities that involve mixing with lots of people. All this will be very enjoyable, and it could be instructive, because you'll hear some interesting snippets of information.
