Horoscopes for Sunday, July 16, 2017

Aries
The Moon is still in Aries, firing you up to chug along at a good pace. You can take time to enjoy yourself as well as get things done. A little indulgence won't hurt either. You might just like to treat yourself or spoil yourself with something special. Get plenty of exercise but don't go mad on routines or schedules. Just enjoy! A change of mood may come later in the later evening.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
With the Moon still in Aries and your solar twelfth house, your mood could be low at the start of the day. Just pace yourself and don't feel that you have to lower your horns and charge at the world. Do things step by step and give yourself time to reflect on your emotions, your spiritual life or creative matters. After some hours of reverie, you will emerge bright and breezy.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The Moon is still in Aries and sizzling her way through your solar eleventh house. Connections are the most important part of the day. Keep in touch with the range of your associates and contacts so that you know what's changed, what's still the same and what's going on in the bigger picture. Give an additional charge to the dreams you're currently pursuing.
Lucky Number817
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
With the Moon still in Aries and your solar tenth house, the day will be taken up with the duties and responsibilities that you need to fulfil. Whether you're in employment or busy at home, you'll find that you just need to move from one thing to the next without too much of a break. You may have to deal with someone in authority with a fiery or a cheerful temperament.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
With the Moon still sojourning in Aries and your solar ninth house, break from schedule and routine so that you're free to go on an exotic adventure. Pick a new venue with different cuisine if you're looking for somewhere to eat. Try a foreign film or some exotic band if you're looking for entertainment. Get out in the fresh air in some great spot for a walk and a bit of exercise.
Lucky Number713
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
With the Moon moving through Aries, you might find there's something stirring in the depths. Virgo can get so caught up in the cycle of external activity that the inner state is often subject to neglect (you don't like to make a fuss anyway, do you). Look deep into the inner workings today and see if you can get a grip on what you really want. Be perceptive.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
With the Moon in Aries, your focus needs to be on your loved one. Freshen up things between you, adding sparkle and zest to your lives. The key to any good relationship is to keep things exciting and the Moon in fiery Aries can teach you that. Spring a surprise on your loved one. Do something new together or something old in a new way. Forget how things are supposed to be and just have fun.
Lucky Number495
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
With the Moon in Aries and your solar sixth house, make sure you click into your daily routines and get things done. Whether it's those little tasks that always need to be attended to or matters of health and well being that need your attention, just get on with it. The detail taken care of and the little jobs done will make this a fulfilling day.
Lucky Number235
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
With the Moon still sojourning in Aries and your solar fifth house, take time to unwind so that you can really begin to relax and enjoy yourself. If you can't give yourself the day off, then make sure you take some time to peruse your favourite pastimes. If you're bound by the clock or glued to the desk or the furniture, you won't be a happy centaur by the end of the day.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
With the Moon still sojourning in Aries and your fourth house, matters of home and family will be on the agenda today. Attend to whatever domestic tasks are required. Do that little bit extra or start a new project. Make sure relationships within the home are going well. If they're not, try to liven things up with something new and exciting to do.
Lucky Number516
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
There's a bright and breezy atmosphere as the Moon stays in Aries and your solar third house, particularly concerning travel and communications. Form some new connections today or freshen up some old ones. Get out and about so that you can meet people and talk over your interests and ideas. It's a day for being gregarious or getting on with something new.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
With the Moon making waves in Aries and your solar second house, you might have economic matters on your mind. It's a good time to make a new start with regard to money management. You need either new systems of keeping track of earnings and spendings, or a new start that will bring in money from a different source. Freshen up your approach and the figures will be the better for it.
