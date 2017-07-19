Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Aries
The jealous Moon is in Gemini now, creating friction with Jupiter and Pluto. People in your life could be intense or distressed. Deal with problems of this nature sensitively. Mercury the Messenger is running riot with stern Saturn. Communications and transport (and all the devices that support these two) could be a tricky area for a day or two.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The Moon is now in Gemini and sides with Venus. Relationships could be a cauldron today and you might have trouble getting just the right mix. If you do then all will be well. But, if you find it hard to negotiate or come to agreement with others, especially if money's involved, then you might be walking a fine line trying to keep the peace.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon is creating tension with Jupiter and Pluto at the moment. Be prepared for little things to go wrong with communications and travel. Fix up what doesn't work and continue on. The Moon in your sign is egging on the charm offensive between Venus and the Sun. Relationships could become emotional, but try to adopt a balanced approach.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You need to watch the world go by without becoming too involved yourself today. Mercury the Messenger is making good progress with serious Saturn but there could be small failures and hidden traps in the home environment. Scuttle along at your own pace and retreat into your shell when necessary. There could be tension or even separations among people around you, but others may reward you handsomely for your advice and consultation.
Lucky Number848
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Jupiter and Pluto do some serious wrestling in the skies today, so there could be strong attractions or intense involvements for some. Business matters might take a demanding or powerful turn with others. Communications and travel should improve as Mercury the Messenger makes contact with serious Saturn.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Communications or travel could pick up for a day or two as Mercury the Messenger is making heavenly magic with mighty Saturn. Machine errors and human errors are likely to recover, but there could be tension or conflict with regard to relationships at work and home. Try to work around difficulties.
Lucky Number729
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Relationships could be dominated by intense attractions or conflicts. Either way, there could be a lot of sorting out to be done. Good aspects to the Sun and Mars are very beneficial, and the communication situation is steadily improving.
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Be careful about sticking your nose in other people's business today unless it is absolutely unavoidable. It's a tricky day for relationships so make sure you observe proper boundaries. If business matters need strong decisions, don't go overboard. Negotiate wisely, navigate carefully. Matters of transport and communication will improve.
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Communications with partners and associates should improve, as Mercury joins stable Saturn. If you have issues with regard to money or partnerships, make sure you negotiate carefully with the pivotal people in your life. Agreement needs to be reached now, as you may have differing views.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Work-related communications or travel and health matters should improve, as Mercury joins stable Saturn. And, with the Moon helping Venus, the struggles with others on the work front could smooth out. Avoid entanglements with co-workers. Put a healthy distance between you and them.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Mercury the Messenger makes contact with powerful Saturn, improving hitches and glitches with regard to transport and communications, especially where creative projects or children are concerned. There's a continuing intensity with regard to attractions and relationships that could see you in a romantic mood or, alternatively, squabbling and excitable.
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
It may be difficult to keep your emotions under control today. Communications with those close to you. may be disrupted by hidden factors or misunderstandings. The Moon forms an alliance with Venus the goddess, creating an intense emotional atmosphere and conflicts involving women.
