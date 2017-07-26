Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Aries
The Moon is in Virgo, creating tension with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. Work could be a battlefield, with stresses and challenges at every turn. The temperature is high but don't be the one who loses their cool. Be wary of outbursts and work-related mishaps. The likelihood of an accident is high if you're rushing and not taking due care. Troubles overseas may affect you.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The Moon is in Virgo, creating havoc with powerful Pluto and Mars. The atmosphere is intense and stressful so the best thing you can do is relax. Ignore any quarrels or difficulties from those around you, especially if money is involved. Don't try to stretch your financial resources too far. Get out in the fresh air and think before you make crucial decisions.
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon is in Virgo and your solar fourth house, stirring up deep emotions. She's also stirring up trouble in the Heavens with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. There could be ructions with partners and close associates that will see both sides needing to keep a lid on things. Avoid confrontation until the worst of the stress has passed and then try just talking things through calmly.
Lucky Number958
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The picky Moon is in Virgo, creating tension with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars, so you could find the day fraught with traps. Care is the watchword. Don't take risks while travelling. Try not to get involved in disputes or get riled up if things don't go well. Watch disputes at work. They'll be intense but get nowhere. Treat any health problems with concern. You could be under par.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
With the Moon in Virgo and your solar second house, the focus is on finances. Mistress Moon creates mayhem with Pluto and Mars, so if there is inequality between your lifestyle and your finances, you need to err on the side of caution. Be diplomatic in your dealings with children if you have them, as things could be explosive.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon is in your sign and making merry hell with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. There might be tensions or conflicts in your emotional life, putting you at odds with family members or loved ones -- or you simply might be at odds with yourself. Control outbursts of anger in the home. This could be an accident prone day unless you take extra care. Look deep to see what's going on.
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The critical Moon is in Virgo and your solar twelfth house, creating tension with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. A world of strong feelings and unexpected outbursts reflects the stresses in the Heavens as they filter into the mundane world. Keep your cool and withdraw a little if you're finding things too much or if others overreact. Hidden or forgotten matters might catch you out.
Lucky Number112
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The Moon is in Virgo and your solar eleventh house, making merry hell with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. You might experience setbacks or frustration with regard to what you've set out to do. Remember this is short term, so don't push too hard to get things to go your way. Such action might well be at the cost of an important friendship or connection.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
You might find yourself at odds with people at work today, especially those in authority. Or, you could find that your desires are at odds with what's expected of you. Negotiate difficulties without getting hot-headed. In the tension of the day, it would be easy to get carried away.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The clever Moon in Virgo and your solar ninth house tests powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. You might be rambling around trying to find focus but not really succeeding. There could be pressures or stresses coming from unexpected or hidden sources. Take time to put things into place. Extra care will save time in the long run. Freedom beckons.
Lucky Number188
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The Moon is in Virgo and your solar eighth house, making cosmic mischief with powerful Pluto and mighty Mars. You might be restless and unsure of how to focus your energies. Don't go on a spending spree, especially if friends are involved. Who knows where it might end. Perhaps you need to look deeply at what's stopping you from having what you really want.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The confrontational Moon is in Virgo, your seventh house, bringing the needs and desires of partners and close associates to your attention. And, as the Moon sideswipes powerful Pluto and mighty Mars, this could happen in no uncertain terms. Respond according to what's needed and not just how you're feeling at the time. There could be serious issues to be dealt with.
