Horoscopes for Thursday, July 27, 2017

Aries
The day starts on something of an erratic note. Things might be out of kilter. Just ride out whatever changes or feelings of frustration occur in the morning. They'll pass. However, they could lead you down the road of deep thoughts and insightful realizations as the Moon moves into Scorpio as the morning progresses.
Lucky Number167
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
After last night's clash between the Moon, Mars and Saturn, there may be changes of plan or direction for the day because of unexpected developments. You may be caught out by things you neglected to take into account. Emotions or frustration may ambush your plans. Things clear as the day goes on and the Moon moves into Scorpio.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
With the Moon, Mars and Saturn at odds in the heavens last night, you might find yourself out of kilter with co-workers or the working routine today. If you're at home, then the daily routine might be thrown out by unexpected developments or the excitability of those around you. Ride out any rough patches and look for an easing of conditions as the day gets moving.
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
After last night's tension between the Moon, Mars and Saturn, you might find there are upsets or sudden changes regarding partnerships or the home. There's no point fighting it. As the morning progresses, there's an upbeat mood.
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
If things get off to an uneven start, don't worry too much. It's the fallout from the Moon's tussle with Mars and Saturn last night, throwing matters work and communications into a spin. If you get health problems, take them seriously. The thoughtful Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar fourth house as the day progresses, changing the focus to home, family and emotions.
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Clear away any traces of last night's events as the morning gets under way. The Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar third house, bringing plenty of energy for communication and travel, plus a lift of spirits. Get out there and get moving. Make connections and engage in vigorous debate. There could be activity or interchanges with neighbors.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
If there are any difficulties or problems related to the doings of last night, they should be sorted out as the Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar second house. As well as an inclination of the mood towards a little optimism, this should also turn your attention towards finances. Go over the figures and see how you stand. You may need to make important decisions down the track.
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
It there's any fallout from ructions last evening, you might find that it will clear quite quickly as the Moon moves into your own sign during the course of the day. This should bring a welcome lift of spirits and a charge of energy. Get out and about and do things for yourself. Seek a little of that freedom from routine you love so much. Have a day in the country or go on a wild adventure.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Step back from things a little, so you can watch and wait. The secretive Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar twelfth house during the course of the day, so strong action or decision-making may not lead where you would like it to. Pace yourself and take a little time to rest and restore the spirit.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar eleventh house during the course of the day, dispelling any hangover from last night and lifting your spirits with a note of optimism. Get out and about so that you can associate with friends. Head for your nearest cafe or watering hole and enjoy the ambience. Go to a party or hold one yourself. Make the most of good company.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You might be called to duty one way or another. The Moon moves out of charming Libra and into brooding Scorpio your solar tenth house during the day, so there are things that need to be done or responsibilities that need to be attended to. You may have to deal with outspoken or authoritative people.
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Things may get off to a shaky start as a result of last night's naughty games between the Moon, Mars and Venus, and there could be unexpected developments or frustration. It will pass as the day progresses. The Moon moves into Scorpio and your solar ninth house during the course of the day, lifting your spirits and bringing the urge for adventure and freedom.
