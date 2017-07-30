Horoscopes for Sunday, July 30, 2017

Aries
Don't be deceived by your current financial situation - things may not be as they seem. Authority figures may try to offer advice today, but it could be misleading. Use your intuition and go with your hunches. Don't chase after new projects or ideas, waving your credit card or cheque book. Check things out first and then act cautiously.
Lucky Number534
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
With the Sun in Leo battling the Moon in Scorpio, you might not be sure where you stand with your personal partner or professional partnerships. Don't be misled or let appearances deceive you as all may not be what it seems. There is a strong potential for creative or romantic interactions, but you will have to be very sure you know what's going on to get the most from them.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Make sure you take care of any health concerns that you have today. Act on what needs to be done. With the Sun on fire in Leo making mischief with the moody Moon, you may be tired or under par. This could affect concentration or decision-making. You might drift away from the things you need to do. Be careful that someone else doesn't lead you down the wrong track.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
With the Sun in Leo and your solar eleventh house opposing mystic Neptune in Aquarius and your solar fifth house, there could be uncertainties or confusion with regard to friends and associates. Step back and watch things for a while to get a line on what others are thinking, or what they want to do. If confusion can be sorted out, creative projects may flourish.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Leo
With the Sun in Leo, it's your turn to shine. However, as the Sun also opposes the Moon in Scorpio and your solar fourth house, there could be problems with confidence or fear. Or perhaps your domestic situation is somehow undermining your professional efforts. Don't try to push through problems, but wait for them to pass.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
With the Sun in Leo squaring off with the Moon in Scorpio, you may feel a little uncertainty or confusion with regard to communications. Are you doubting what you've heard or even what you think? If you can't get the communication process on track, just step back a little and wait for the influence to pass.
Lucky Number942
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The Sun in Leo battles the Moon in Scorpio today so you may need to be cautious with regard to matters of money. Things may not be what they seem, especially if the advice of others is involved. Don't spend or commit heavily. Wait for a day or two until a clearer picture begins to emerge.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
With the Sun in Leo battling the Moon in your own sign, there could be some uncertainties or confusions between you and career figures. Make an effort to sort out what's going on rather than drawing premature conclusions. Matters may not be what they seem. Discuss any problems detail by detail. The bigger picture may be elusive.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
With the Sun in Leo in conflict with the Moon in your solar twelfth house, you might find yourself tired or under par today. Take care of any health matters that arise. You might feel confused or be misled by co-workers or matters of work. Or you might simply feel uncertain about what steps to take or how to deal with problems. Wait for the influence to abate.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Don't let others, especially friends or associates influence you unduly. Try to stay focused on the task in hand and don't be distracted. Your goals or hopes might be a little cloudy at the moment. Have you lost sight of what's important to you? Make sure a sense of the spiritual plays some part in your life. Be sensitive and focused.
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
It may be difficult to see straight with matters of work and responsibility. Stresses or emotional difficulties make you indecisive. Others offer confusing or misleading signals. You may be tired or unable to find the right balance between home and work. Let a day or two go by, then reorganize your thinking.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You might have difficulty getting through to some people one way or the other as the Sun in Leo makes mischief with the mystic Moon in sexy Scorpio. There could be uncertainties or misunderstandings, or there could be problems with technical matters or arrangements. Just do the best you can. You may be mixing with creative or spiritual people.
